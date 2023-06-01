The reality of UW’s diversity

When UW advertises itself to prospective students, they sell a diverse student body, diverse educators, and diverse athletes. Only, this advertising is done through a select group of photos that all practice extreme tokenism.

When it comes to professional staff on campus, nearly 75% are white.

The student population shows slightly more diversity with just over 34% of the undergraduate population being white, followed by an Asian population that’s just under 24%.

If we look at the most diverse colleges in the United States, Niche gives the top spot to Pomona College, while UW comes in at 29 on its diversity scale.

While many of the general reviews posted on a site like Niche boasted about UW’s great academics and beautiful campus, many that talked about the demographics on campus said negative things.

Some of these reviews mentioned how there were “few BIPoC” and that UW doesn’t listen to “the political needs of students [by continuing] to work with the police department and also positively promotes the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition.”

For some context, the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition was the world fair that has now created the layout for how we see campus today. The university’s portrayal of the exposition doesn’t show an accurate depiction of the way that Filipinos and Indigenous people were hired to provide entertainment.

There has been no acknowledgement of the harm these people endured. That being said, there have been student complaints about the university’s treatment of the exposition, claiming it to be unfair, white-washed, and a mockery of history.

Not only does UW not support their diverse community’s demands, they continue to boast their campus demographics, presenting them as more diverse than they actually are.

Before looking at our reality, it is important to establish what diversity really means.

A study done by the University of North Carolina showed varying definitions of what diversity is, validating the notion that each person has a differing idea of what a diverse world looks like.

"UW might look incredibly diverse to one person, and not at all diverse to another, based on their perspectives and past experiences,” Vincent Schleitwiler, professor of American Ethnic Studies (AES), said in an email. “But when I step outside of AES, I see a lot of work yet to be done.”

Personally, UW seems very diverse, but that weighs heavily on my background. As one of the only Black people, and POC in general, in my small town, this institution comparatively is an extremely diverse place.

For others who come from a place that has more diversity in their lives, this is not the case.

"The University of Washington is a place where people have fought very hard to create spaces like ethnic studies, Black Student Union, [etc.],” Schleitwiler said. “And also, it's a place where interests of the state are represented."

So, all in all, congratulations, UW, you’ve populated our campus with people from all walks of life.

This is not where UW should end their work, as they have to push for a campus that embraces all different cultures and backgrounds, starting with spaces like the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center (ECC).

“[The ECC is] a place for historically underrepresented communities and backgrounds to explore their race,” Nate Panelo, assistant director at the ECC, said.

While the ECC is a place for all students, it emphasizes its availability to marginalized communities. Creating a space like this for BIPoC students at UW gives us a place to feel uplifted and comfortable — a step in the right direction for racial justice.

Simply holding a space for historically underrepresented communities and having a diverse population of students on campus isn’t enough to end the fight for racial justice.

"There's … a desire [to have] the mission of the university [be] racial justice and social justice, and [in] reality that that's not actually how institutions work in our society," Schleitwiler said.

We need resources that uplift our voices and champion our existence both in the world and on campus. We also need UW to listen to the voices of students when we beg them to remove racist pillars such as the George Washington statue, hear our cries about campus police, and to hire more BIPoC faculty, to name a few.

Diversity on campus is great, although it's hard to define what that even means, and what that looks like on a campus like ours. There's so many things to do to uplift and support BIPoC.

UW should take a hard look in the mirror, and act accordingly.

Reach writer Samara Boyce at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SamaraBoyce_

