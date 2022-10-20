The rise of ‘Slut-o-ween’: Halloween’s sexy twin

October 31st. All Hallows’ Eve. The spookiest night of the year and… the sluttiest?

As Cady Heron, (yes, that Cady Heron),once said, “Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut, and no other girls can say anything else about it.”

In 2022, it's easy to think of this line as an anthem, a sequence of opening doors, and “I'm a mouse, duh!” moments. But that four-letter word, “slut,” is one with a historically derogatory past.

The phrase itself isn’t one with an interpretable meaning. It’s right there in the dictionary. A noun, derogatory, referring to a woman with many sexual partners. It’s right there next to whore — also a noun, also derogatory, also a promiscuous woman.

If you missed the memo, these phrases are used as feminine descriptors, because only a woman would have the audacity to have many sexual partners. Oh wait, that’s not so true, is it?

On the other hand, the terms “dog” or “womanizer” are designated to a man who “sleeps around.”

Notice how the derogatory sense is missing?

Using the phrase “Slut-o-ween” has a problematic past, and is ultimately rooted in the historic denying of female sexuality.

Female sexuality has been abused in Western culture ever since Eve took a bite out of the “forbidden fruit.”

We are taught that the idea of promiscuity is dangerous. Men do not want wives who are unvirtuous. We should wear clothing that doesn’t cause “temptation.” We need to “leave space for Jesus.”

It’s a very Eurocentric viewpoint, but in Western culture, as we know, the Christian church has created the guidelines upon which history has crafted itself.

Now, in the 21st century, it is widely acknowledged that these ideals are no longer what we build our perceptions upon, yet the damage is still done.

The idea of “Slut-o-ween” was created because women needed a night of freedom from the constraining social expectations that were unwillingly placed upon them, as Cady Heron explained.

It takes a holiday for women to have permission to express sexuality publicly, and this dressed-up version is not the only option we want.

There is this misconception of the holiday that is perpetuated by the costumes available in Halloween stores: the idea that we wear “slutty” costumes to fulfill some male fantasy.

Look at the costumes available at the nearest Spirit Halloween. Sexy nurse, sexy police officer, sexy nun? Who do you think was in charge of these costumes?

Something must have been lost in translation. We are not sexual for male enjoyment. Sexuality is a healthy way to relate to our bodies and learn about ourselves.

“Slut-o-ween” is not a holiday we celebrate to satiate male desire. We celebrate because we enjoy having an outlet to express ourselves, to dress outlandishly, and still be socially acceptable.

The term “slut” is being reappropriated with a positive connotation. Women go around sporting clothing with the terms “slut,” “whore,” and “c-nt” printed on them. These are words previously founded and created by a male desire for women to be fearful of their sexuality, so they would remain “pure” for the male gaze.

We don’t live in a society defined by the church. The idea of a woman being berated for having multiple sexual partners, while a man is celebrated for the same thing, is stale — so last year.

We dress in little, tight costumes, because, as inspirational pop duo LMFAO put it, “we’re sexy and we know it.” We dress to satisfy our own fantasies, not the male population.

“Slut” for me is a compliment. A term of endearment. A word that has no power in my mind to discriminate against women. A slut is someone who knows their power and does what they want with it.

However you plan on celebrating the holiday, whether that be in the best Adam Sandler garb or your inner Regina George, don’t limit yourself to just one night.

We all have a little “slut” in us, and we need to show her love from time to time.

So let the countdown begin…

Happy Halloween, sluts.

Reach writer Emma Schwichtenberg

