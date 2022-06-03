The sinister realities behind racist immigrant stereotypes

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our “Free Speech Friday” column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.

Do you ever think about the impact immigration has on your life? For many students at the University of Washington, the answer is yes. Immigration carries great personal significance to a number of us on campus, as it is something we are made constantly aware of through life experiences. My personal experiences and the coursework I have engaged with at the university have shown me that immigration systems construct group identities, often in relation to stereotypes. These stereotyped identities are used to uphold the legitimacy of oppressive institutions and to pit marginalized groups against each other, maintaining systemic harms.

To me, immigration does not just refer to the act of migration itself, but also the ways in which immigration systems construct legal identities that shape immigrant experiences. Immigrants are stereotyped, then funneled through different immigration processes related to the ways their identities have been formed and categorized through law and by immigration entities. These categories are used by immigration institutions to justify their existence and their “regulation” of immigration, which is only necessary in a world that believes immigrants are dangerous due to racist stereotypes. “Regulation” euphemistically refers to the process by which immigrants are marginalized through discriminatory policies, criminalization, deportation, and other forms of oppression.

As someone of South Asian descent, I am often plagued by the “model minority” stereotype that manifests itself differently with respect to the specific community it addresses. Stereotypes like this are not simply harmful because of the false expectations they create for affected communities, but also because of their systemic implications. Within racial capitalism, marginalized racial groups are particularly exploited for their labor in ways that racially privileged people are not. It is beneficial for socially-constructed, racialized groups to be placed in competition with one another under this system. If some groups are stereotyped as “model minorities” that “thrive” within racial capitalism, it fuels the white supremacist notion that people of color can succeed in a racial hierarchy if they just work hard enough. These ideas falsely blame work ethic when the reality is that wealth and resources are unequally distributed, and that socioeconomic inequality is passed generationally along racial lines.

But even if we understand the broader purpose that these stereotypes serve, what substantiates them? United States immigration quotas rest upon racially-coded definitions which only allow entry to a select few. If a quota grants entry to people deemed as skilled or educated laborers, only a subset of a country’s population that fits this criteria is allowed access to the United States. Because most people of a shared country of origin that are granted entry into the United States under this premise also come from similar backgrounds related to socioeconomic status and educational privilege, they do not represent the whole country’s population. However, restrictive immigration quotas feed racial stereotypes which establish that, for example, every South Asian is educated, well-off, and privileged enough to go through the agonizing and scrutinous United States immigration process by virtue of their culture or inherent racial qualities.

The same process occurs with quotas for asylum-seeking immigrants or for immigrants with other skills that can be exploited upon migration to the United States. Each category is used to uphold a stereotype, and these stereotypes are then used to justify government actions toward these communities. If we are made to see all Asians as model minorities unphased by the oppressions of immigration systems and racial capitalism, then we can deny racial capitalism exists; we can deny the ways in which generational poverty and racism ruin lives; we can place migrant communities of color and other communities of color in the United States in competition with one another to allow for white supremacy and racial capitalism to win.

In addition to understanding that stereotypes are harmful at a systemic level, and that United States immigration processes are oppressive, I believe we need to support active efforts towards positive change. Grassroots organizations like La Resistencia and Mijente are leading the way in challenging many of the harms experienced by immigrant communities in Washington. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project is a non-profit providing legal services and community education to help address the inequities faced by immigrants in our state. Students can support the work of organizations such as these, and organize within their own communities as well. By actively organizing for a better future, we can disrupt the ways in which law and immigration systems construct group identities that feed racist stereotypes and uphold systems of oppression.

Saba Mir

Public Health - Global Health and Law, Societies, and Justice, 2024