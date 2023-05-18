The trials and tribulations of graduating college

Graduation year is both a scary and exciting time. As a senior myself, the past year has been a whirlwind of emotions.

It’s filled with excitement about earning a degree, fear about what looms next after graduation, and sadness about separating from some of the good friends made along the way.

One thing that really stuck out to me during this whole process was how individualized the graduation process seems to be.

Back when I was in high school, being a senior was a completely different experience, with advisors helping with post-school plans, teachers sending numerous emails, and receiving resources that we could use to aid us in our own journeys. Here at UW, the process of graduation has seemed almost isolating.

Granted, UW is a huge institution with over 40,000 students, so it would be virtually impossible for the school to perfectly accommodate every graduating student’s needs.

That being said, the school could put in a little more effort as people transition from being students to entering the workforce.

Sidney Brooks, a recent UW graduate of the School of Oceanography, expressed that, during their time at UW, they felt that the resources they received when they first started college were not consistent as they continued through college.

“I feel like UW definitely helps out in the beginning,” Brooks said. “But as you go on, you’re like, ‘Now what?’”

As a freshman, it was great having so many resources that catered to helping the transition from high school to college be as seamless as possible, but as I got older and closer to completing my degree, the assistance in how to achieve next steps became scarce.

While nearly 60% of UW students in 2021 graduated with jobs, what programs do the students who make up this figure come out of?

My experience was in stark contrast from many STEM and business majors, who tend to receive a lot more resources for job opportunities, with multiple career fairs, networking events, and general funding available to their students compared to other departments and majors.

This year alone, the College of Engineering had more than five career fairs dedicated to their students, whereas most students looking for career opportunities only have access to the winter and spring job fairs, which many are not adequately prepared for.

Jillian Hickey, a current senior in the School of Public Health, shared a similar sentiment, wishing there were more resources for her to better prepare for securing a job after graduation.

“The first career fair I went to … I was so lost and I didn’t understand what to do,” Hickey said.

While this was something I experienced myself (my first career fair being an equally overwhelming and confusing time), I realized that this wasn’t exactly the case for everyone. Although the graduation experience varies for many due to their department and major, having peers and support from others also factored into how one navigated through their final year.

Daniela Rojas-Hernandez, a recent graduate who received degrees from both the College of Education and Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, reminisced about her own experience during her final year at UW. Not only did she receive support from her advisors and major in the College of Education, but also found community with those around her going through the same process.

“It helped to get closer to my peers during capstone,” Rojas-Hernandez said. “We were going through the same process of stress, nervousness, a little bit of excitement, and [having] that last push of motivation.”

Despite the stress of feeling lost during my own final year on campus, venting and talking with friends who were also graduating definitely helped alleviate some of the worry that I had. While not a concrete resource offered by UW, the ability to find community and share in the uncertainty and excitement of graduating college is something that can make the process go by a little smoother.

Leaving college and starting a new chapter in life is daunting. The stakes are high, the pressure keeps building, and it can take a toll.

Depending on your department at UW, you might receive adequate assistance in your transition, or have to figure it out all on your own. Either way, it's important to remember that this time is a celebration, and while there might be lots of unknowns, the one concrete truth is that you made it through your undergraduate career, and you can handle whatever comes next.

Take the time to sit back these next few weeks, and give yourself a pat on the back for making it through.

