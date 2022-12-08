The unavoidable new world of working from home

With the quarter coming to a close, we can finally take some time to slow down and properly reflect on our fall quarter academic performance. How much did we learn? Did we make productive use of our time? Or, on a more realistic note, were we too focused on toiling away on our cell phones to actually pay attention?

It seems we are quickly approaching a world where working and learning from home is becoming the new normal, which has received incredibly mixed reviews.

When COVID-19 first hit, moving things online seemed almost impossible. Putting everything, including a whole university, on Zoom? Insanity.

Now that we are a world of seasoned pandemic folks, virtual life is totally normal, and even desired by many.

There's almost no reason to go to the office. According to a 2021 survey conducted by Owl Labs, 90% of work-from-home professionals reported being more productive while remote, 84% were happier, and 74% had better mental health.

But how much work is actually getting done?

“That first quarter [of the pandemic] everyone was super engaged,” Alana Isiguen, a professor in the department of dance, said.

Now, working from home is becoming even more desired. Our days spent toiling away at a cramped desk or in a stuffy classroom are falling behind us. For some, this means more time in our pajamas, online shopping, and swiping on Tinder.

Don’t get me wrong, I feel much more comfortable relaxing in my sweat pants and eating everything in my fridge. Despite this, now that we’ve reached the end of the quarter, I feel myself panicking about how much more I could have learned over the course of my online classes had I stayed more productive.

“In the beginning [of COVID-19], before everyone was fatigued from being online, everyone was engaged,” Isiguen said. “It was really taxing to be online with more time.”

The whole movement to shift to a fully virtual world is a daunting one.

I, for one, cannot seem to focus when taking classes from the comfort of my room.

While it promises flexibility and more safety from sickness, it also demands diligent management of our time and productivity levels.

“We made it work, but, as we were given the ability to come back into the studio, we immediately took it,” Isiguen said. “For our field of dance and movement, it's really hard to replace it online.”

There are several downsides to being home all the time. Where's the collaboration? What or who holds us accountable to completing our tasks?

It's so easy to scroll the day away on TikTok and Instagram.

In a relaxing space like our homes, it can be hard to find the balance of work time and rest time.

Remote learning is evolving, but there still seems to be some push against remote work, as explained in an article from The New York Times.

Online learning, specifically, doesn’t seem to work for large lectures, as many of us can relate to, and statistics showed a downfall in grades with the start of online class.

Not to mention, learning gaps are growing larger for students of color and low-income students in comparison to white students — as far as grades go. While these gaps were apparent before the pandemic, they have heightened because of it.

With all of that being said, remote work is the way of the new world, and if we don't get on board, we may be left behind.

To stay ahead of the curve, we need to find new ways to put our nose to the grindstone at home. Our work is not and will not go anywhere to have to be completed somehow, we’re just moving into a new way of doing that.

Reach writer Samara Boyce at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SamaraBoyce_

