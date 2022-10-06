The war in Ukraine is a problem, not a solution

As autumn arrives, the air is rife with wildfire smoke, and a sense that it may be a little too sunny for it to be October continues to linger. Whether we like it or not, climate change is here, now, and right before our very eyes.

Though, fading fast from recent memory is the ongoing Russia-Ukrainian war, an international emergency defining 2022.

From trench warfare to drone warfare, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is reminiscent of Europe’s war-torn past, raising future questions for world politics in the climate change century.

Consider the fact that even our ability to correctly perceive threats is quite flawed. People are afraid of flying, and then commute everyday in a car, although automobile accidents are more likely to happen. Maybe people prefer their hands on the wheel rather than someone else’s.

Putin is in Russia’s driver seat, and he is greatly miscalculating the war, just as other countries miscalculated his regime. The longer the war goes on, the greater the risk of nuclear warfare, widespread loss of human life, and a greater humanitarian crisis in Europe.

With peace talks being called impossible by both sides, on a planet devastated by changing climate, we, as citizens of the world, can only hold our breath.

What are Putin’s geopolitical motives? Can Ukraine’s sovereignty be defended while allowing strategic space to Russia's sphere of influence as a nuclear great power? How does climate change fit into the big picture?

Perhaps most important of all, is there anything we can do about it? The truth hurts, but these are questions to ask, even if the answers are unclear.

“The imperative to end the war is to avoid the use of nuclear weapons,” Jackson School of International Studies professor Daniel Bessner said. “Breaking the nuclear taboo would be an enormous shift in international relations and opening a Pandora's box.”

What began as a so-called “special military operation” in February has dragged on to become a high-stakes occupation with no end in sight.

Holding nearly one-sixth of the Earth’s land, Russia is larger than any European country, with Ukraine being the second largest. Now more than ever, Ukraine wants to belong in Europe, but Russia, with Putin at the helm, is hungrier than ever.

To put this all into context, Ukraine is full of plentiful resources. For example, eastern Ukraine, the “Breadbasket of Europe,” contains extensive fertile land and grain production, and sitting at Ukraine’s south is the Black Sea, a body of rich saltwater connecting Eurasia to the Mediterranean. A territorial expansion by Russia now could pay dividends later due to climate change.

While the destabilizing effects of climate change are harmful to many, there are some unexpected benefits for Russia. Much of Russia’s non-arable land will thaw from rising temperatures, giving Russia predominance in global grain exports, while the rest of the world faces crop failure.

Russia could corner the global market for food production and strengthen its international leverage in the climate crisis. In addition, Russia has been projecting power westward into Chechnya and Crimea since 2014, long after the Soviet Union was an even larger empire.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky stated yesterday that peace talks are impossible while Russia occupies its territory. Conversely, Putin will not negotiate until Ukraine’s breadbasket is conceded.

At this moment, Americans have a unique opportunity to use our prestige and help put an end to the war — if only governments responded to the popular will of their people.

“In the United States since World War II, there's been an increasing de-democratization of American life,” Bessner said. “Where ordinary people have less and less impact, particularly when it comes to foreign policy and economic policy on what their government does.”

With its enormous economy, the United States wields massive influence in global affairs.

Rather than isolate Russia, let alone support a counteroffensive, the United States must keep channels of communication open. Nobody wants to fight and die in this war. It’s time for people to pull the steering wheel toward an off-ramp.

“It's not 1945 any longer,” Bessner said. “Many Western and Central European countries are quite wealthy and can afford to pay for their own defense. Given this, they should be responsible for the funding of, and strategic approach to, their foreign policy.”

The answer to crises in democracy is always more democracy, and the burden falls squarely on our shoulders as people. It will require strong democratic institutions at the international level to support Ukraine’s eastern front, while creating a “golden bridge” for Russian soldiers to withdraw.

Putin wants a multipolar world order, a seat at a roundtable, to affirm Russia’s civilizational history, and assert its national destiny in the 21st century. Any military defeat which threatens Russia’s territorial integrity is grounds for a full-scale nuclear attack, according to official Russian military doctrine.

“I think Russia is trying to reassert or reaffirm its status as a great power,” Bessner said. “And the United States wants to remain hegemonic in Eastern Europe.”

War with unforeseeable consequences is not a solution in itself. It is a problem faced by the entire world as we only now begin to address the creeping issue of climate change. Human beings should have a universal right to democratic mechanisms and personal liberties. Without these two things, our governments have no chance to resolve the conflict on their own.

Putin’s war is no natural disaster, but there’s still time to take a deep breath, stand together on solid ground, and drown this wildfire in water before it consumes us all.

Reach writer Thomas DuBeau at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thomas_dubeau

Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.