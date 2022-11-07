The weather is gloomy and so am I

Rainy season has finally commenced. After its long awaited arrival, the dreary weather is back to its rightful place. After all, it's no secret that Seattle is a soggy city, thoroughly expectant of the ominous rainfall.

UW campus was deprived of its typical precipitation before it finally set in a few weeks ago. The months-long dry spell and the heavy onset of smoke was said to be the worst in the world, according to The Washington Post — a strange occurrence to the Seattle area.

Before the smoke lifted in late October, Seattle was running on a 51-day no-rain, dry streak. A period of time just shy of the record set in 2017 of 55 days without rain.

With that in mind, I’m grateful for the rain. The thick smoke was not aiding my mental well-being, nor my physical health. Many people on campus opted to wear a mask in hopes of filtering their air and keeping the smoke intake to a minimum.

Now that the air is no longer tainted with smoke, we are finally able to breathe freely.

The cleaner air has definitely gotten me in better spirits. I think we can all agree it’s pretty exciting to be able to spot the skyline from Gasworks again. But, at what cost?

The rain, for many, steals our sunshine-y demeanor and replaces it with a sense of impending doom. Fall’s heavy set clouds and gray ambiance do nothing to uplift our spirits.

“I’m used to [the rain], it doesn’t impact my mood at all,” Emily Reeves, a second-year who is well acquainted with Seattle weather, said.

For those who are local to the area, the dark theme of the next few months is somewhat ritualistic for their winter quarter. But, for some of us, even when we expect the rain, it can still cause a general sense of feeling down in the dumps.

Not to mention, the rigorous schedule we have all started to become accustomed to doesn’t allot for much time to dwell on the despair that is caused by the lack of sunlight.

“If you give [the gloomy weather] too much attention, you’ll fail,” Carly Williams, a third-year student, said.

Summer has long since passed, and instead, we are welcomed into the fast-paced normalcy that is the work-school combo. We are right in the heart of exams, and it can feel like there isn’t enough time to do anything, much less ponder the bleakness that is our sky. This, added to the impending rain clouds, doesn't exactly suggest mentally well students.

Not only is there a constant sheet of rain pelting down on us, but a scarcity of vitamin D.

UW Counseling Center elaborates on what exactly is going on in our bodies and why we feel the “the winter blues,” mentioning some ways to combat those sad feelings and uplift our spirits.

It may be reminiscent to think back to summer, with our sun-kissed tans and scantily-clad bikinis.

But the cold months aren’t all bad. Focus on the promise of winter break, Starbucks’ holiday drinks, and cuddling under a blanket watching cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies.

The weather may be dreary here in Seattle, but we can still do our best to combat the winter blues. Keep your heads up, Huskies.

Reach writer Samara Boyce at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SamaraBoyce_

