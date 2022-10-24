To ban or not to ban

Late September, the internet was rocked with the controversy surrounding the banned children's book series, “Girls Who Code.” What skipped these headlines was that the book series had not actually been banned, it had instead been included on a list of resources that had been pulled from classrooms.

The book series, “Girls Who Code,” was created in partnership with the organization “Girls Who Code” and features a group of diverse girls exploring the different facets of coding and friendship in their personal lives.

Over the course of about 10 months, the book had been effectively barred from classrooms in Pennsylvania. While it had not been technically banned, the headlines claiming otherwise took legitimacy away from the issue at hand — the issue that a book series created to inspire a new generation was up for removal, because parents didn’t want to see a diverse cast of characters.

The reported book-banning outcry over “Girls Who Code” was amassed after PEN America compiled a list of books banned in the 2021-2022 school year.

What happened following the list’s publication was an escalation of misinformation that eclipsed the precedent of censorship at hand.

“People are not machines of pure rationality,” Mark Smith, associate chair of political science, said. “We are guided by pre-existing beliefs and confirmation biases.”

When people grow up exposed to only what is deemed “safe,” they are taught a specific way of looking at the world — a bias has been created for them. What we can not do is let our personal biases stand in the way of the education of youth.

Under the veil of protection, rises a misinformed public.

Book bans in general are not uncommon in the United States. We are bound to generate controversial ideas when our First Amendment right is freedom of speech, and therefore, we write and challenge what we wish. Thus, as this country grows more polarized, the number of book bans only seems to increase.

PEN America keeps records of all books being banned in the United States. Currently, their Index of School Book Bans lists 2,535 instances of specific books becoming banned.

These banned works increasingly feature LGBTQIA+ themes or protagonists, as well as protagonists of color and themes of race and racism.

"People may see books as a manifestation of bad things or outcomes perceived in their minds," Chance Hunt, associate teaching professor at the Information School said. “They often represent topics those individuals are not ready for.”

In the case of “Girls Who Code,” the cast of characters in the children's books were representations of women of different cultures and races. While it was not banned in the traditional sense, it was still removed from the curriculum and used as a tool to censor the voices in the story.

“Book banning often comes from a place of fear,” Hunt added.

To censor a book about empowering young girls of different backgrounds is actively choosing fear over education.

“Literature is an information technology,” Sarah Stroup, professor of classics, said.

Banning a book takes a similar toll as that of spreading misinformation. To repeal a book from a community is to deny the greater community that story, knowledge, history, and culture. It is to deny many people a piece of their past.

“Books provide the ability to explore the world,” Hunt said. “You can gain an understanding of other cultures and experiences through books.”

It is fundamentally wrong to prevent people from reading about something simply because it makes you uncomfortable.

“The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger was famously banned for depicting a teenager experiencing ennui, violence, drug and alcohol abuse, and overtly sexual content. Parents had believed the books would inspire teenage rebellion.

Of course, the banning of the book only piqued public interest. Salinger’s work is now both one of the most banned and most respected novels in American schools.

This is the irony in the question: “To ban or not to ban?”

To ban a book is to call attention to something within that book, something someone does not want us to read.

“Banning books weaponizes them,” Stroup said.

In calling attention to it, you are giving it power, essentially “weaponizing” it. It is now a symbol of freedom of speech and expression in America.

This country has a tendency to polarize itself and to find a group or place responsible for our shortcomings. Polarization is not how we solve the issue of book bans.

Only by remaining informed and vigilant may we prevent book bans and the misinformation dragged along with them.

Misinformation arrives in all forms — headlines about supposedly banned books or the banning of a book itself; it lives in the air around us.

One can ask, “How do we spot it?” or “What can we do to prevent it?” But as reality tells us time and time again, it is never that simple.

There is no label for something misinformed. There are only the headlines and the choice to hold ourselves accountable for what we consume.

The attempted banning of “Girls Who Code” should not only be frowned upon but seen as a prime example of just how ironic and ineffective book bans can be.

Reach writer Emma Schwichtenberg at opinion@dailyuw.com Twitter: @emaroswitz

