UW ACTIONS’ commitment to a versatile reproductive workforce

In the eight months that Roe v. Wade has no longer been a federal protector of reproductive rights, it’s even harder to imagine living in a country where there are no obstacles to access necessary reproductive services.

Abortion, much like other reproductive processes, is still incredibly taboo.

Generally, people avoid talking about reproductive care, and this has been magnified by the recent re-politicization of abortion. Educating people not only about the inner workings of abortion, but also about its overlooked history and intersectionality with race and gender, is essential to destigmatizing this practice and providing compassionate care.

In 2018, Monica McLemore, a professor in UW’s School of Nursing, launched the Abortion Care Training Incubator for Outstanding Nurse Scholars(ACTIONS) program at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). It aims to mentor pre- and post-doctoral students in nursing on the principles of reproductive justice to, as McLemore said, “provide abortion care by a workforce that is well-trained.”

ACTIONS has seen an overwhelming amount of change regarding the protection of reproductive health care, especially because of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision in July 2022, which found that the constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, setting the fall of Roe v. Wade into action.

“In a post-Roe, now Dobbs, universe, we need as many brilliant people from the reproductive health rights and justice movements to be able to understand what a clinical training program should look like,” McLemore said, in prospect of what she called the “planning year,” which aims to organize the program at UW.

Much of what the United States struggles with in health care is a neglect for human rights.

Reproductive health care is deeply rooted in racism and sexism, prioritizing the positions of white male physicians while mistreating and neglecting BIPoC patients and midwives.

McLemore made it clear that in order to earn the certification to practice abortion care, knowledge on reproductive justice advocacy for inclusive practices is required.

“How do we create a clinician core that can humbly, as well as competently, be able to care for [genderqueer] individuals in a way that is evidence-based and culturally relevant?” McLemore said.

Thus, in addition to the five-course, asynchronous, and nationally offered curriculum that will focus on the procedural aspects of abortion care, McLemore will include three foundational courses on reproductive justice that will be central to the clinicians’ and students’ ability to practice.

These will be available to all UW campuses for students in nursing, public health, and even social sciences. The first course will be open to anyone, focusing on the fundamentals of reproductive justice and how it applies to clinical practice, while the following two courses will focus on those pursuing graduate degrees and clinical careers.

ACTIONS plans to interlace its establishment at UCSF with the initiatives of two UW-affiliated nurse-midwives.

Meghan Eagen-Torkko, UW Bothell’s director of nursing, and Molly Altman, assistant professor with the School of Nursing, have taken part in starting a post-graduate certificate for current clinicians and students to provide abortion care.

As Eagen-Torkko explained, in the mid-1800s, white, male physicians had the upper hand as midwives were delegitimized, especially those who came from Black and Indigenous backgrounds.

One feature of Roe was the requirement that abortions be performed by physicians, and many states still maintain these laws.

“All kinds of gynecological care was under the purview of male, white physicians,” Eagen-Torkko said.

A surprising positive outcome of the overturning of Roe was the opening of an unexpected door for nurse-midwives.

Midwives and nurses, Eagen-Torkko asserted, were the core of abortion care until the mid-1800s. This program is, in part, an effort to return to that period.

While Washington does not have credential requirements to perform an abortion, many states do. There is currently no national accreditation system, which Eagen-Torkko added she believes would be incredibly beneficial in a post-physician-only society — especially for nurse-midwives.

Maiah Hall, a second-year doctor of nursing practice student at UW and a nurse at an OB/GYN clinic in Seattle, who plans to participate in this program, is already hopeful about the welfare it may generate.

“It will benefit all practices so that we can reach all patients at any stage of their health journey,” Hall said.

In her educational experience, Hall sees that UW prides itself on social justice in medical spaces, but understands the ways it can improve, especially in establishing the distinction between reproductive rights and justice.

“I would love to see more emphasis on actionable frameworks from institutions that are in great positions of power to make change,” Hall said.

We are lucky to live in a state that actively protects the rights of pregnancy-capable people — so much so that Washington is what McLemore describes as a surge state. Hall has seen firsthand the manifestations of Washington’s status as a pro-abortion state, as she frequently sees people from out of state seeking care.

“With abortion care becoming more and more restricted across the country, Washington feels like it has become a haven for care,” Hall said, but added that, oftentimes, appointment availability is so scarce that patients seeking abortion care cannot be seen during the time they need, and she must refer them to other clinics.

ACTIONS will, as Hall believes, vastly improve access to abortions for those in and out of the state.

I come from Texas, where care for women and genderqueer people’s reproductive needs is neglected. Going to school in a place where a program like ACTIONS is not only willing, but actually passionate about providing the necessary education and training is comforting.

The leaders of the ACTIONS program hope to see this program eventually become interwoven with the current UW nursing curriculum and other general UW health curriculums. Hall credited Molly Altman, who said that nurse practitioners and midwives do not simply fill in the gaps of health care despite popular belief.

“Our goal is to provide choice,” Hall said.

People deserve security in their health care, no matter who they receive it from, but especially from those like midwives and nurses who understand the historical conditions of the practice and celebrate the diversity of their patients.

