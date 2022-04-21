UW celebrates diversity and inclusion while failing disabled students

31 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law. Disability justice did not start there, nor did it end there.
Here at UW, we see and hear about failures to provide an equitable education for disabled students due to an underfunded and understaffed Disability Resources for Students (DRS).
During Tuesday’s ASUW Senate meeting, ASUW Student Disability Commission director Toby Gallant introduced Resolution R-28-24, a bill that advocates for an extensive reformation of DRS through increases in funding and resources, impacting all three UW campuses. The bill was unanimously passed by the senate.
R-28-24 stems from DRS data compiled collaboratively between the DRS diversity task force and the Association of Professional Advisers and Counselors (APAC). The data reveals and confirms the institutional failure tied to the underfunding of DRS and increases in student DRS enrollment.
“We have been asking for the numbers, but we have not been able to receive them, and for once, we actually have the numbers in front of us and what it is right now is extremely outside of ADA compliance,” Gallant said during the senate meeting. “The university is out of compliance in so many different ways right now. All we're asking of the administration is increased funding to DRS before May 1, in order for these positions and everything else internally to be fixed.”
The data shows that from the 2013-14 to 2019-20 school years, the number of UW Seattle students enrolled in DRS more than tripled — from 1,352 to 4,586 in less than 10 years. Meanwhile, as of last quarter, there were only six full-time access coordinators — employees directly dealing with student caseloads — meaning each had to handle over 900 students.
In addition, as of last quarter, the ratio of full-time DRS employees to students was 1:436, an already outrageous number on its own, but exacerbated even more in comparison to the United States average of 1:159 in colleges with 30,000+ students, according to research conducted by the Association on Higher Education And Disability.
What results is high levels of turnover, distrust in DRS from disabled students at UW, and, at the end of the day, disabled students not being accommodated, according to the APAC and DRS diversity task force report.
In the 2019 climate survey, 14% of the respondents on the Seattle campus (15% and 17% on Bothell and Tacoma campuses, respectively) reported having at least one disability, and 72% reported not being registered with DRS. Issues with DRS affect a significant portion of campus, and even if it weren’t so, this is a failure that needs to be addressed immediately by the UW administration.
“So, I'm truly hoping that this is a turning point for the administration to want to support DRS by giving them resources and funding, but also maintaining relationships with them, in hopes to support disabled-identifying students and any students who are seeking accommodations to receive their educational experience,” Gallant said.
At the end of the day, after all of UW’s supposed pride in their diversity and inclusivity, they need to answer to the needs of disabled community members in functioning and tangible ways, not just milquetoast, repetitive rhetoric. Because right now, it’s clear that issues with DRS really boil down to an institutional lack of care for the functioning of DRS and students needing accommodations.
“ADA was passed 31 years ago,” Gallant said. “People think that society is so equitable for disabled folks now and accommodations are becoming so normalized, but it's obviously clear that the institution has not changed. It is not supporting accommodations, nor is it supporting disabled students.”
Among its many demands, at its core, R-28-24 really just asks that the UW administration at least increase funding and resources for DRS — which UW can and should do. From there, the work is internal, and this work can be done, but it starts with adequate (at a minimum) funding and support for DRS.
This is not a new issue. The Daily has reported on struggles affecting disabled students since 2008, and it doesn’t seem like much progress has been made — but it doesn’t have to remain this way.
Coming off a week of the SDC and Crip Riot’s F*** Stairs campaign, we must keep the momentum of prioritizing accessibility and advocating for an equitable education for all students on campus, not just those who are able-bodied.
Reach Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.