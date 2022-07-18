UW Libraries unsupportive to BIPOC workers

Editor’s note: This “Letter to the Editor” is in response to a Free Speech Friday article run April 1, 2022. Guest content including Free Speech Friday editorials and Letters to the Editor can be submitted here.

UW Libraries employees want to fulfill the UW Libraries’ mission to serve the community. In order to do this, we need to be able to recruit and retain workers who reflect the diversity of the communities we serve. Staff formed a recruitment and retention working group and made recommendations to leadership for improvement, and during that time, three members of the group left for other jobs. The main issue is glaringly obvious.

Accounting for the high cost of living in our area, UW Libraries’ 2018 wages ranked 96 out of 100 among US academic libraries, and this has likely declined since then. People without generational wealth can’t afford to work here, and staff are leaving for better paying jobs quickly. We have witnessed amazing colleagues exit UW, and we cannot in good conscience recommend UW to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) library workers seeking employment, because of our low wages and lack of action around supporting BIPOC workers and students.

In 2021, UW Libraries and Press staff won our Union and began negotiating our first contract. After one year, we are still negotiating due to UW’s slow pace and lack of action. The bottom line is that UW needs to provide higher salaries and better working conditions in order to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion. Only then will we be able to truly recommend UW Libraries as a workplace of choice for BIPOC workers.

For more info: https://linktr.ee/UWLibUnion

Signed,

Reed Garber-Pearson and Nia Lam, Librarians