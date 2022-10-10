UW needs to start caring about Brown people

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Opinion section. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.

In January of 2020, Trump assassinated General Soleimani, one of Iran’s highest-ranking diplomats. As a result, Iran heightened their coastal and aerial defenses.

On every single one of my social media outlets, all I saw were memes dehumanizing and making fun of Iranians, illustrating an “imminent World-War-III,” and Americans ready to shoot at and brutalize Iranians.

As classes started for the winter 2020 quarter a few days later, due to the increased border armories, the Iranian military had mistakenly shot down a domestic plane traveling from Tehran to Kyiv. Among the 167 passengers who perished in the crash were my close family friends. A family I had known for decades. A husband, a wife, their three-year-old son, and their unborn child.

I was unable to function at school, and even within my own personal life, I was numb. No one cared. UW did not acknowledge the recent events in the news. There was no extension of resources for grief, except dropping out of classes, which, as a low-income student, I couldn’t afford in order to fulfill my scholarship requirements. I was still expected to perform as if nothing happened.

Later in the week, I had to meet with my advisor for registration issues, and I could no longer force myself to care about school at a time where I could barely care for myself. I started to cry, and had some interpersonal sense of care through my advisor, but that was it, and was purely coincidental. If I did not happen to have a meeting with my advisor that week, no one would have cared.

Fast forward to today. As you may have heard in recent news, Iran's 'morality police' brutalized a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly, according to the regime’s strict rules. She died three days later having suffered from severe coma-inducing blows to the head.

As a result, widespread protests erupted on the streets of Iran, where protestors are being silenced, killed, and detained into torturous prisons where the whereabouts of prisoners seldom come out.

As an Iranian woman, once more I feel the combination of restlessness and numbness course through my body.

Once again, UW has issued no public comments about the matter, not like they did for the Ukraine War since this issue involves Brown people where this sort of matter is “expected.” No academic resources are extended to Iranian students, and no webpage on “How to Help” is initiated by the university as it was for Ukraine. It is just I and my fellow Iranian students that must work overtime to get our small networks to care through word of mouth.

It is not just me, as an Iranian student, that bears these difficulties, but all members of the Middle East/North Africa/Central Asia (MENACA). When the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in 2021, Afghan students were extended no cooperation or condolences by UW.

Not even a public issue was put forward by the university. Not for Pakistani students during floods, nor for Palestinians during the bombings of the Gaza Strip. Not for Syrians, Yemens, Tigrayans, Sudanese, Libyans, Egyptians … the list goes on. Currently, there are no organizations on campus that foster a safe space for MENACA students.

UW must extend the same voice it lent Ukrainians of European descent to Brown people. UW must stop categorizing MENACA students as “white” on important documents such as college admissions demographics.

Especially if UW will treat MENACA students with no regard compared to white students of European backgrounds. By grouping MENACA students as white, UW is systematically withholding resources, such as scholarships, designed for students of color, yet at the same time, denies us the privileges that actual white students possess.

I am not the first to bring this issue up. Another student of North African descent at the UW wrote an article in The Daily during his freshman year in 2017, stating how he is considered "white" but has never received the privilege of being of European descent.

This has been a long-standing issue felt by many MENACA students at UW and abroad. Countless research papers and articles have found how MENACA people are considered white, but without the privilege, and how people of MENACA background are underrepresented in the field of academia.

The question remains: “When will the University of Washington start caring about Brown students?"

Sonia Fereidooni

June 2023 Computer Science and Engineering