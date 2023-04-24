UW’s major problem

I still remember, to this day, the exact moment in time I sat down to open my UW admission decision and read the fateful words that granted me access to the university I now call home.

But whether it was barely a year ago or four, there’s one part of many of our decision letters that left us confused and perhaps even slightly downcast: the line that declared our major “pre.”

UW has a unique system in place when it comes to college majors. While other schools directly admit students to a particular program or allow them to come in undeclared, UW takes that choice away by classifying a good portion of its majors as “capacity-constrained.”

This leads to a caveat in the general admissions cycle come every spring.

Many qualified applicants may be admitted to UW, but they aren’t directly admitted to their major; instead, they must reapply to the major that they want after taking the prerequisite courses.

All the while, there is no guarantee that they will actually get in.

Of the 112 undergraduate majors offered at UW, 57 are “capacity constrained.”

On top of the glaring issues with such a system, the only information UW provides its prospective applicants about their more-than-probable future is a single webpage outlining these capacity-constrained programs.

And, with more than half of the educational opportunities at the school requiring additional hurdles, it’s no wonder admitted students are often driven away from studying the subjects they are passionate about, or, in extreme cases, the school, in general.

“I actually didn't know that you had to apply to majors, because when I was going to school that was sort of during COVID-time, so I never really got that [information],” third-year student Lili McGuffey said. “Originally, I kind of went into college undecided and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s a big state school and you can’t really go wrong at a big state school.’”

McGuffey is just one of the students UW’s system has failed.

Through getting rejected from majors she wanted, reapplying, applying to different majors, and getting registration hold after registration hold, McGuffey witnessed first-hand what such a setup does to one’s college experience.

“It felt like my college experience didn't have a purpose, because I didn’t have a major,” McGuffey said. “You have all these hopes and dreams going into college, and then if you don't apply for things at the right time, or do it the right way that they want you to do, they pretty much decide that like, that’s not your path.”

To find more damning evidence that there’s no benefit to the system UW forces its students through, one needs to look no further than the type of majors that UW deems “selective” enough to be capacity constrained.

Out of the capacity-constrained majors, none fall under UW’s own “Humanities” classification. In comparison, all but one major (microbiology) under “Natural Sciences” are capacity-constrained.

“I really think that part of capacity-constraining is to keep your major looking competitive,” McGuffey said. “Every advisor I would talk to and say, ‘Oh, well, we used to be open, but then too many people would fall back on our majors, so we made it closed,’ and I was like, ‘Do you not hear yourself talking? That’s ridiculous.’”

McGuffey also found that the whole process was not only hurting her academically, but in the job market, as well.

“When it comes to finding jobs and internships, they want to see that you’ve been in those majors,” McGuffey said. “When you’re in a pool of thousands, a lot of times, you’re just not gonna stand out, especially when you have to say that you’re ‘pre-sciences’ or whatever they call it.”

Reaching the middle of her junior year, the battle against the major application system drove McGuffey away from UW entirely; she is now studying at University of Wisconsin - Madison (UW-Madison).

“At my school now, I am a data science major, and it’s so much more fulfilling and purposeful, because I’m taking classes that I actually need to take and I’m in my major,” McGuffey said. “This isn’t giving up; this is just prioritizing myself. Here, [at UW-Madison], if you weren’t sure if you wanted to do math or stats or whatever, you could at least just declare stats for now, and then you always have the option to switch out later if you don’t enjoy it. UW never gave us that.”

As a UW student that’s gone through the painstaking process of taking prerequisites, applying, and waiting for weeks to to see if I’ve been wasting the past year and a half of my life, money, and academic career, I believe it’s high time UW reevaluated the purpose of such a system.

As it stands, it’s hard to envision our current setup as anything other than punishing failure instead of encouraging a healthy, growing environment.

A singular misstep in a course could send your entire application out the window, no matter how much time you’ve spent taking those classes or how close you are to finishing the major prerequisites.

“I think the funniest thing about all of this is when I would do a degree audit for, like, an ACMS [applied and computational mathematical sciences] major, I pretty much was like only five classes away from graduating in that major,” McGuffey said. “So I always thought, ‘What’s the point of closing these majors when you’re not stopping anyone from taking the classes and doing well in them?’”

Despite transferring in the middle of her junior year, McGuffey is still graduating on time with a degree in data science from UW-Madison.

It’s fair to say that people change majors all the time, and that UW’s approach to majors is just a way of ensuring that the people that want a certain degree are confident in that decision. Perhaps, it’s even a way of rewarding academic success and achievement.

But what about academic persistence? Or even personal growth? Surely, those are much more indicative of a student’s success than a combination of numbers on a piece of paper.

We’re only young once. I can think of few spaces safer than a large, public university environment like the one at UW to grow, experiment, and decide what we want out of life in both career and personal spaces.

I struggle to say that that’s possible for everyone in our current environment.

Simply put, we need to abolish the major application system.

Its negative impacts on students academically, mentally, and socially are only exacerbated by its contributions to driving people away from the truly amazing environment UW has the potential to be.

It’s only fair that we give those that want a specialized education an actual fair chance to get it.

