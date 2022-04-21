Want to prevent the destruction of our planet? Consider adding the ‘geo’ to politics

Editor’s note: Our world is complex. “The Global Watchdawg” fetches events from across the globe, aims to build relevance to the UW community, and strives for action through the lens of geopolitical pragmatism.
You should not hold a political opinion without knowing what is going on in the world.
“Every country stems from its own national interests — core values and interests,” Yerzhan Ashikbayev, ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States, said. “There are so many instances of regional conflicts becoming a domestic issue in Kazakhstan.”
It isn’t hard to see how sharing the second-largest land border in the world with Russia, a nuclear power that is waging war and intentionally killing civilians in Ukraine, can be an unfortunate geographic placement.
What might be harder to understand, given all the horrific cases of human rights violations committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, is Kazakhstan’s position in the matter.
“We keep our lines of communication open to both sides,” Ashikbayev said, referencing Kazakhstan’s abstention from both sanctions and condemnation of Russia. “No one can accuse us of being pro one side. We want to see a peaceful resolution to the conflict.”
What does this tell us about geopolitical pragmatism? You cannot change your geography.
Neighboring countries will likely do everything they can to abstain from involvement in the war to prevent Russia’s wrath.
To some extent, economic and energy relations with countries like Russia may explain why countries like Germany also struggled in taking initiative in Ukraine.
Take climate change, for example. The United States’ remote geography and relative energy independence mean we have all the more power and responsibility to take direct action.
“The U.S. doesn’t need Russian energy,” Lucas Cox, a fourth-year student in international studies, said. “The Baltics rely on Russia for power.”
Latvia has a drastically different energy reliance on Russia than the United States does, making it harder for these countries to become energy dependent quickly without foreign intervention.
Evidently, many students care about the environment, and to reverse climate change, these students also need to have a voice in global affairs.
The United States cannot stand alone in both making up for our past emissions and paving the way forward.
This should also include direct subsidies in renewable energy to developing countries to help circumvent CO2-dependent industrialization.
However, it is reductionist and tritely optimistic to assume that encompassing acts of global cooperation to fight climate change can occur in our geopolitical climate.
The ongoing war in Ukraine is another reminder that our world, unfortunately, still relies on weapons as a method of communication.
“If you’re not interested in war, the people interested in war are interested in you,” Dr. Guntis Šmidchens, head of the Baltic studies program, said. “Ukraine’s first response was non-violence.”
Šmidchens refers to the nuclear non-proliferation of Ukraine in exchange for a guarantee of security during the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.
After giving up the third-largest nuclear arsenal in the world, neither Ukraine’s security nor territorial integrity is being upheld. What message does this send to other countries?
If the United States cannot fulfill its contractual obligation as a hegemony in world defense, a country would be incredibly asinine not to build up its own nuclear arsenal.
Nonetheless, to minimize the potential for nuclear warfare, a consolidation of nuclear weapons in the United States is the preferred option.
I trust that our generation will make the right call.
In pursuit of a healthy environment and non-nuclear proliferation, the United States, as the second-largest nuclear superpower, has an obligation to ensure the security of Ukraine and all NATO countries.
It may seem alarming to promote American intervention abroad, given the military-industrial complex’s stained track record in the Middle East, Vietnam, and Latin America.
However, it shouldn’t be an excuse to remain non-interventionist in pressing global matters involving human rights abuses abroad.
Students need to be involved in these issues, regardless of how removed it may seem like we are.
For example, the United States has been able to help Ukraine de facto close their sky with anti-air weapons without direct boots-on-the-ground intervention.
UW students will be thrust into a constantly changing geopolitical environment, where our environment is failing and nuclear warfare is on the horizon. However, it is more important than ever to take advantage of the power many of us in the United States have to change the world for the better.
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
