We need a caffeine boost

Coffee shops used to be places where, enlightened by caffeine, intellectuals penned the kind of notions which would fuel the Enlightenment.

Several centuries later, Seattle joined this historic tradition, popularizing specialty coffee in America: lattes, cappuccinos, oat-milk-white-chocolate-foam-art-single-source whatevers.

Our city promoted its version of coffee houses where the art of the coffee itself was central.

“​​Every once in a while, you'll find some town that doesn't look like it should have a coffee shop like you would find [in Seattle] … And sometimes [the people running the coffee shop] literally have a Seattle connection,” James Felak, professor of history at UW, said.

Felak is originally from Pennsylvania, but has watched the Seattle coffee scene grow throughout the decades.

In the ’80s and ’90s, the U-District was a hub for this burgeoning coffee scene. My mother, a former Seattleite and coffee fanatic, told me people from all around the city would make pilgrimages at any hour of the day to our neighborhood's legendary coffee shops for a good latte, a good conversation, or even just a place to sit and read a good book.

Some of these, like Café Allegro, are still around.

In a city known for its introversion and rainy weather, cafés were, and still are, places where people could brush shoulders with each other. Cafés have become a vital part of Seattle’s cultural heritage.

“We sought to foster a space where people of all walks of life could come together and commune over a cup of coffee … our commitment to this goal has never wavered,” Kate Robinson, co-owner of Café Allegro, said in an email.

While Seattle’s coffee scene is still very much alive, it’s hard not to feel like it’s lost some of its vibrancy. Cafés are closing much earlier. Some even impose limits on how long their customers can sit, transforming the café’s structure from a community gathering space to that of a conventional business based on transactional relationships.

Big chains have made it more difficult for independent cafés to survive. The internet and streaming services have reduced the demand for late-night coffee by filling our evening hours and numbing our need for community. Not to mention, safety concerns on the Ave have bolstered our suspicion of strangers.

A college campus should feel ripe with possibility. It should be a place where anything can happen: a poetry reading, a screaming match, or a revolution.

Understandably, there might be institutional barriers to more chaotic expressions of humanity, but for me at least, always having to schedule my social life, always having to attend events decorated with purple and gold logos, has made me feel a little less human.

Coffee houses have the potential to remedy this by providing a public forum that’s not institutionalized.

Though privatized public forums might seem like a strange oxymoronic solution to enlivening campus culture, I think a diversity of space is important to fostering a diversity of ideas.

And, in a country where so much of our interactions are centered around the exchange of capital, the price of a latte is a relatively small price to pay for a place to find community.

“Make the conscious choice to support independently owned cafés, union-busting corporations have enough of the pie, drink local when you can, get to know the humans behind the bar who are making your coffee and participate in the community they foster,” Robinson said over email.

As someone under 21, I’ve been profoundly frustrated by the fact that I have nowhere to go off campus during the evening. I previously planned on urging coffee shops to stay open later, but I realized it was unfair to put the impetus onto the cafés themselves, as they can only meet consumer demand.

“[Café Allegro] has been around for almost 48 years and has seen café culture wax and wane over the years … we were open super late to accommodate the late night study hours of students and pre-funk caffeine fix for those going out to shows and/or parties,” Robinson said in an email. “With the advancement of technology and various changes of the neighborhood, we've seen the late-night interest decrease and have had to reduce our evening hours accordingly.”

I realize now that if I want an alternative to watching Netflix in bed in the evenings, I have to first stop opting to watch Netflix in bed in the evenings. After all, community spaces reflect the community which inhabits them, especially community spaces as flexible as cafés.

“Café culture is a reflection of the needs and fabric of the community,” Robinson said in an email.

It’s up to us, students, to revitalize our campus environment. It’s up to us to populate the coffee houses, and to bring back the conversations and the connection.

There is still an opportunity, with our abundance of cafés in U-District, to turn our neighborhood into a place where people, especially young people, have the opportunity to collide with one another, under the influence of not just alcohol, but caffeine as well.

Reach writer Zinnia Hansen at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @HansenZinnia

