What happens if the leaked draft gets published

The draft decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, was leaked to Politico in the beginning of May. Though the draft was leaked May 3, it is dated February of this year. This means that the published majority opinion is likely to be different from the draft that we have access to. It is unlikely that it will hold a different opinion, but it is likely the language will be different. However, there is no amount of change in language that would make a reversal of the Roe and Casey precedents reasonable.
Inarguably, Roe has always been controversial, evidenced by the now multiple leaks surrounding the case and nonstop fighting to protect or overturn its ruling. Arguably, this controversy is because Roe advanced health care privacy and women’s access to bodily autonomy.
It is likely that a clerk in the chambers of one of the justices leaked the draft to secure signatures. The three Trump-appointed justices, for example, are more likely to maintain their opinion in the face of public dissent to prove that their decisions are not influenced by the public. Because overturning Roe is not popular amongst the majority of the public, a clerk, for example, may have felt that leaking this draft was the pressure the justices who had hesitations or were considering changing their opinion needed to secure their signatures. It is difficult to argue that the Obama-appointed justices had anything to gain from this leak.
Philosophy assistant professor Amelia Wirts was not surprised by the contents of the draft when she first learned about the leaked opinion because the December oral arguments in Dobbs already indicated this outcome.
“Anyone who is a court watcher, or people who keep up to date with what's going on with the court … wasn’t necessarily surprised about the fact [that] this was going to be a chance to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Dr. Wirts said.
At the center of Dobbs is the state of Mississippi’s intentional violation of the Roe precedent with a statute banning abortions after 15 weeks. It is clear that Mississippi was intentionally testing Roe for a potential reversal in the Supreme Court.
For example, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was clear in describing that she followed the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s semantic textualist theory. Barrett did not believe that Roe was decided correctly.
“Once Justice Amy Coney Barrett was appointed, it was pretty clear that she was interested in challenging a lot of precedents, most especially Roe v. Wade, but also some of the other precedents that are related, like Obergefell v. Hodges, which grants the right to same-sex marriage, and Lawrence v. Texas, which made it unconstitutional to criminalize same-sex intercourse,” Dr. Wirts said. “All those cases come out of the same doctrine of privacy, so it seems likely that a lot of states are going to create laws that clearly violate precedents to test those precedents.”
If the leaked opinion is what gets published as the final majority opinion, it is likely a handful of states will also test other cases. Griswold v. Connecticut, Obergefell v. Hodges, and Lawrence v. Texas are the cases that experts say are most likely to be threatened in the near future.
Political science assistant teaching professor Scott Lemieux explained that the policy changes following Roe being overturned will be quite severe.
“Abortion bans are not only going to pass in the Deep South states … but we’re also going to see bans or some form of abortion bans in states like Texas and Florida where public opinion is mixed,” Lemieux said.
If the draft opinion is finalized, abortion will immediately be banned in 13 states, due to trigger laws. Only 18 states, including Washington state, have a codified right to abortion. It is difficult to say precisely what will happen in the other 19 states, but it is possible that they will install bans or more strict regulations on abortion. For example, in March, Florida’s legislature passed an abortion ban going into effect July 1.
“The reality is that the access women have to abortion in a lot of jurisdictions is going to be weighed down,” Lemieux said. “It already had been slipping for a long time, but by this time next year, there will be more than 20 states that ban abortion in most or all circumstances and I think there [are] going to be these constant games on one-upmanship. We’ve already seen a Republican committee in Louisiana pass a bill that would ban virtually all abortions as well as some forms of contraceptives.”
A right-wing extremist opinion held by a small minority of the country is allowed to test and overturn almost 50 years of judicial precedent because of a right-wing presidential administration and Republican-led Senate. What is most worrisome is that the negative effects of the Supreme Court’s actions will be long-term and widely encompassing. Overturning Roe and Casey will risk other important precedents, test our democracy, and severely harm many people.
“There are passages that the legal logic under all these opinions is wrong and that [it] didn’t have to be in there, but it is,” Lemieux said. “So I think what people are saying is that this opinion doesn’t close off the possibility that these other cases could be overruled, because if you take Alito’s argument that if any right is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and in very specific terms, like a right to abortion, not just a general right to familial privacy, [then] by that logic, Lawrence was wrong, Griswold was wrong, [and] Loving v. Virginia was wrong.”
The leaked draft had heavy-handed language with little nuance that would lead to a ripple effect in overturning other landmark cases. A reasonable person would imagine that it would be unpopular for a state to create a statute that violates precedent from Lawrence or Griswold, for example, because of how unpopular that would be among the public. However, Roe is widely supported by the public and yet it was still tested.
There is a great risk that if Justice Alito's draft opinion is finalized, health care privacy, queer couples' access to marriage, queer sex, and access to contraceptives will all be threatened. There is no room for complacency.
“I think this is a good reminder to all of us that if you want to keep certain rights, if you want to have certain rights … we can’t rely on courts to protect our rights,” Wirts said. “If there are rights that you care about, I think you have to continue to politically organize to protect those; you can’t rely on the Supreme Court or elected officials, really. If there are rights that you care about, you have to constantly protect those through political action.”
Reach writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenaasaladbar
