Women belong in heavy lifting

Whether it’s working out at the gym or home, heavy lifting can be done from anywhere. Yet, being a very accessible and effective workout, we barely see women participating, aside from the occasional person at the gym or social media fitness influencers.

Women’s hesitancy towards heavy lifting is less because of women not wanting to heavy lift, but more because they are discouraged by beauty standards — and men — from doing so.

Whether it’s what we see on social media or a billboard on the way to school, we are constantly bombarded with what society thinks women should look like.

It’s almost as if we are subconsciously scared of becoming strong.

“Women are encouraged to stay thin,” second-year Sierra Briggs said in an interview. “Even though there’s the influence of the Kardashians, any female influencer stays limited to being ‘toned’ or having a slight ab definition.”

It doesn’t help that many online fitness influencers portray the same body image — skinny and toned.

They claim that their workouts work for everyone, yet they don’t take into account that everyone’s body is different, therefore not everyone is going to achieve the same results as what these influencers put on the internet.

While some fitness influencers showcase and emphasize serious heavy lifting, it’s still hard to identify with them when the viewers themselves feel influencers look so different from their own bodies.

“A lot of the girls on Instagram are really jacked and they’re all like ‘defy the beauty standards’ and stuff,” fourth-year Haley Stoker said in an interview. “But it’s so hard to see that when I don’t look like that person, I feel like I want to see someone who looks like me.”

That being said, the problem is not only the underrepresentation of differences in body types, but it’s also food and dieting.

Our society pushes dieting on everyone, everywhere, usually through advertisements or word of mouth from friends, family, or influencers. While dieting can sometimes be useful, not every diet regimen is going to work for everyone, simply because everyone's bodies are incredibly different.

The beauty standards perpetuated by social media are just one player in what has pushed women away from heavy lifting, but men are another key player.

“I think that when men see women lifting, they often assume that they don’t know what they’re doing and give unwanted advice,” Briggs said. “Which is more annoying than anything else.”

In the gym, it’s as if some men feel that women are incompetent. They think we don’t know how to lift, know proper etiquette, or just want to make unwanted comments about how they can lift the same as your personal best, but for their warm up.

“I don’t like how a man has to comment on how I’m lifting technically,” Stoker said. “Even if men don’t realize that they’re making degrading comments or making women feel uncomfortable, it’s not something that should be ignored. It can be interpreted in so many ways like mansplaining, bragging, or just judging women. Thus, the act of men coming up to women in the gym shouldn’t be done at all.”

Being at the gym can be a vulnerable experience, and working on strengthening your body can take a toll on your self-confidence.

Having a random man come up during a set can completely ruin any one’s already wavering self-confidence. Yet, if women attempt to empower other women at the gym, that self-confidence might just slowly begin to grow.

“If a girl came up to me, and said, ‘Hey, did you think about going down an extra ten degrees in your body angle when you’re going down?’ Or this, or that, it would be so much more empowering, but if a man does it, it just comes off wrong,” Stoker said.

This might be the only good thing that comes from social media fitness influencers. They encourage and empower other women to start and keep exercising or strength training.

Being a woman in our current society can be tiring. After being told over and over again about how we should look, what we should eat, and what we can and can’t do, it’s only natural that we’ll be exhausted.

Knowing that other women are going through the same obstacles makes it easy to sympathize with each other. Therefore, if we, women, look out for each other, whether it’s in the gym or out in life, it can only inspire and support us in whatever we want to achieve.

If heavy lifting is something that makes you feel good mentally and physically, don’t let beauty standards or a guy at the gym giving you a weird look steer you away.

Reach writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com.

