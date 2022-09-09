After hours

When the bells ring, your last class of the day is over, and all your immediate work is done — that’s when the college experience begins.

Of course, the classroom teaches us how to become the best in our field, but the moments outside of them can define who we become as a person. Finding your way into Seattle’s nightlife as a new Husky can be intimidating, especially when you’re new to the area, but starting close to home can ease you into it.

On the Ave, bars like Flowers, Finn’s, and Earl’s are overflowing with legal students deciding to ditch their 8 a.m. classes the next day, and just live in the moment.

After a night of bar hopping on the Ave, kickbacks at mutuals, and house parties on Greek row, [class status] student Mercy Johnson enjoys going for a quick bite.

“My friends and I like to go to Dick’s Burgers,” Johnson said.

Dick’s, an old-school, Seattle-based burger chain, is the Emerald City’s pride and joy. With cheap prices and solid taste, you simply cannot go wrong with a meal from Bill Gates’ favorite spot.

Sadly, the closest location to UW is a hike, and unless you want to pay an arm and a leg for DoorDash to deliver it to you, you should probably look elsewhere. Thankfully, the Ave is home to some satisfying, closer alternatives.

Aladdin’s Gyro-Cery, famous for its excellent Mediterranean food, is open until at least 2 a.m. every day of the week. If you’re looking for late night boba, try Oasis Tea Zone, another classic Seattle spot.

For the more active Huskies, the IMA and HUB have many Friday night activities open for students. At the former, you can check out archery, roller skating, and even get your late night reps in.

Too extreme for you? Try out bowling at the HUB. When the clock strikes 6:30 p.m., “Cosmic Bowling” begins — the friendly lanes dim to be illuminated by colorful lights, loud music, and a heightened sense of competition. Make sure to get there early, though, for the best spot.

If you're a fan of sports, but not an active player, you can always go to one of UW and Seattle’s many sporting events.

Fall is football season, meaning Husky game days take the lead for best weekend activity. The fun doesn’t end after the Apple Cup, though, with hockey season starting in winter, and games being only two stops away on the light rail at the Kraken Community Iceplex. Imagine game days, but the student section is a bar overlooking the ice.

And of course, you cannot experience Seattle without attending the Mariners baseball game in the spring.

Once you’ve mastered the light rail, check out Capitol Hill and Ballard for a switch-up in your weekend nightlife. Maybe even treat yourself to a molten chocolate cake at Hot Cakes, which is open until midnight.

Some students feel that Seattle’s nightlife activities can be somewhat limiting, especially when coming from big cities like Los Angeles, which have quite vibrant after-hours activities. It appears that Seattle isn’t as sleepless as it seems. With the city’s chilly reputation known as the “Seattle Freeze,” newcomers to the Pacific Northwest may feel intimidated by the prospects of making friends on a night out.

According to a 2019 PEMCO survey, 40% of Seattle residents said it’s not important for them to make new friends. This phenomenon for many newcomers is a real issue when moving to Washington and might contribute to the inherent lack of nightlife.

That being said, nightlife can take the form of many social scenes, whether it means getting dressed up to hit the town, or even staying in with a couple of close friends.

As the air gets cooler, many students seek comfort in a weekend spent at home in good company. Whether it's after a long night out or a chill night in, with late-night places like Ding Tea, YiFang, and Snowy Village staying open until 10 p.m., it becomes easy to build the temperance of your “big weekend plans,” all in our U-District backyard.

Honestly, it doesn’t get much better than splitting a box of freshly baked garlic knots and two large pizzas with some of your best friends on your living room floor, after a long night’s adventure, sealing the evening away in the most luxurious, food coma-induced slumber.

“Nightlife factors into the college experience by allowing students to de-stress and socialize with peers,” Johnson said. “The socialization aspect is most important since it can be hard to hang out with people you meet in class outside of school. People that students meet during recreational activities may have more in common with them.”

To live in Seattle is to love Seattle, and despite any preconceived notions, remember that you surely are in solidarity with the plenty of others who are itching to explore Seattle’s fine dining scene, bar-hop in Capitol Hill, or share a local adventure on a night under the U-District stars.

Don’t let Seattle freeze you out from enjoying a good night with your peers. Grab a few friends, make plans, and enjoy a night out on the town for an entertaining college experience.

