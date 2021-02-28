I quarantined like this

It’s always the same damn routine.
Step one: Roll out of bed and peer at my clock. Fifteen minutes until class. No, more like 10.
Step two: Stare at my altar, a nondescript closet in the corner of my apartment, praying that inspiration will strike me and I can pull together a presentable outfit.
Step three: Give up and throw on the same sweatshirt I’ve worn for the past three days, paired with jeans that are too long for my barely 5-foot-3 body. I rush out the door, only to return sopping wet and grab a raincoat.
For most of my life, clothes were a means to an end. Dealing with Seattle’s gray, rainy aura for about 90% of the year, I needed something to keep me remotely dry as I crossed the Quad in between classes. I never really had to think about what I wore — my Instagram feed always showed me wearing band uniforms, dance costumes, or school sweatshirts. I always had a group and a purpose with which I could identify, and clothing was just a physical manifestation of those bonds.
Then COVID-19 took those bonds away, leaving me with a fashion identity crisis, on top of grieving my impending virtual graduation.
When COVID-19 first hit, it was all too easy to stay in my pajamas all day. Ironically, it wasn’t until quarantine, when I started watching every one of BTS’s music videos and bestdressed’s Youtube vlogs, that I started experimenting with my fashion. Seeing their confidence and creative process when it came to styling their outfits made me realize that experimenting with fashion might be more than a means to an end. It might even be — dare I say — fun?
“There’s something so cathartic about dressing up my avatar for the day,” says Maeve Boon, a fourth-year who describes her fashion style as a “color-coordinated pastel goth aesthetic.” “Even if I don’t do anything, it’s a realm that I have complete artistic control over.”
When Boon isn’t scouting out new skating locations in Capitol Hill, they will style outfits, whether that’s pulling off pattern-mixing or matching the perfect pair of tights with a skirt.
“I will die on the ‘90s miniskirt hill,” she said.
Putting an outfit together or trying out a new style can be daunting if you aren’t sure how to start. It’s easy to get caught up following whatever new trends influencers rave about on social media (case in point: those TikTok cow print pants). While there’s nothing wrong with drawing inspiration from trends, fashion is a form of self-expression with a wide margin for creativity. There are no rules for putting together the perfect outfit. Fashion is a spectrum with no hard-set boundaries, free of the social norms that are imposed on specific body types or gender binaries.
“Getting to a point where I was comfortable with [fashion], within my own perception of my gender, and realizing that I don’t have to confine it to one binary — that’s definitely been something that’s inspired me to take more risks with clothing,” Boon said.
Those risks don’t always have to be as drastic as changing up your whole outfit.
“Accessories are really great ways to start “customizing” your look,” third-year student Tianna Andresen said during our Zoom interview, pointing to the gold statement earrings she was wearing, laden with gems and butterfly charms.
Andresen has a plethora of roles: vice president of the Filipino American Student Association, political intern of the ASUW Asian Student Commission, and writer for social justice-oriented arts RSO Homeroom UW. Her favorite part of putting together an outfit for the day? Assessing her mood and dressing based on that or how she wants to present herself, she said.
“If [fashion’s] done right, there aren’t any boundaries to it,” she continued.
Experimenting with fashion can be a vulnerable process. Backhanded comments from so-called friends or on social media can amplify the insecurities already running through our minds. My own mother, who already thinks crop tops are the devil incarnate, wasted no time making her opinions of my new style known.
“If you don’t have people that make you feel validated, then do your best to try and go find those people,” Andresen said. “Having a support system like that is honestly the best way to really embrace yourself if you can’t find it in yourself yet.”
As I started experimenting more with my own clothes, mixing new pieces with ones that spent years at the bottom of my closet, I received fewer off-handed comments. Often, I was too proud of the new color combination I’d discovered or excitedly searching for a spot to take a photo to even notice.
“Knowing that you put together something that you’re proud of and you feel confident in wearing should be validation enough for what you decide to put on for the day,” Andresen said.
Dressing up and taking self-timer photos outside might still earn you a few double-takes.
Unlike Los Angeles or New York, which began its mostly virtual Fashion Week schedule in February, Seattle hasn’t developed a prominent fashion scene.
“People are just curious [about fashion] here in Seattle,” Alenz Dela Cuesta said. “And I think that’s a good thing, because the more people that are curious about fashion and clothing, the more people that are going to want to get into it.”
Dela Cuesta, studying business at UW with the hopes of applying it to the fashion world, has garnered over 14,000 Instagram followers, posting classic, minimalist fits. Despite that, he tries to keep it chill (he spontaneously recommended Crush’s “Fall,” an acoustic R&B ballad, during our Zoom interview).
As you search for fashion inspiration begin to pin down your personal style, researching the origins of that style is vital in order to avoid cultural appropriation.
“It’s also really important to give credit to folks who have pioneered certain styles,” Andresen said, referencing that the contributions of the Black queer and transgender community in American fashion are often overlooked and appropriated.
In what The Guardian described as “blackfishing,” Selena Gomez came under fire in April after a magazine photoshoot depicted her with deeply tanned skin and hair styled in braids and baby hairs. It’s not just American culture, either. Last year, Korean solo artist HyunA was criticized for styling her hair in box braids. Some fans defended the singer, stating it was “just hair.” However, others fought back, saying this was yet another example of other cultures using Black fashion for aesthetic purposes.
Doing the work to give appropriate credit to your style inspirations isn’t always an easy process, but small steps can include supporting small fashion businesses, or even taking a critical look at who you follow on social media.
--
In the year since COVID-19 first disrupted our lives, everything feels seemingly out of our control. Perhaps expressing ourselves through fashion can be one small way to reinstill a sense of normalcy in our lives, even if it’s dressing up for a trip to the grocery store, or looking cute if we ever decide to turn our cameras on during Zoom University.
I’m not sure what I would call my style now. One day, I’ll wear a ‘70s-inspired look, tucking my favorite sage minidress into a pair of flair jeans I thrifted. The next day, I’ll slip on a K-drama-inspired trench coat over an all-black fit and pretend I’m the main character. While I haven’t mastered the art of Instagram self-timer pictures, I take them anyway.
Every day presents a new challenge, a chance for me to push my creative boundaries as I fashion a new persona I can confidently show off to the world.
And if I look extra AF on my next grocery run, so be it.
