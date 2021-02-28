Breaking down walls in the escape room industry

What better way to escape reality than to trap yourself in a room and try to break out of it using mysterious clues to save yourself from a nightmarish make-believe situation in less than an hour?
While businesses everywhere make hard decisions to stop operations during the pandemic, the escape room industry was quick to adapt to a new solution: virtual escape rooms. With Seattle being the birthplace of escape rooms in America, this city was ahead of the curve.
CEO and co-founder of escape room company Puzzle Break Nate Martin had experience catering to an online audience. With Puzzle Break being America’s first official escape room company, they received requests from large corporations to host escape experiences for hundreds of people.
But one small room can’t hold hundreds of people. So, Puzzle Break resorted to hosting portable escape experiences. Co-workers met in a conference room with their laptops and split into groups. Martin’s team would narrate the experience, and each group would use online clues to solve puzzles.
Little did he know he was training his business for a pandemic.
“Every business owner — really every member of society — has their own story about how terrifying and uncertain this was at the beginning,” Martin said. “Very soon we realized that work still needed to be done, and our portable stuff translated really well into a curated virtual experience.”
Virtual escape rooms vary in their formats, but a common theme amongst them is transitioning to Zoom or other conference call apps.
From there, a narrator explains players’ tasks and how long they have to complete them. Depending on the group’s size, players may be put into break-out rooms and use an online portal website to enter the escape experience. Then, the search is on.
“We capture all the [escape room] magic, but remove the physicality of it,” Martin said.
Before the pandemic, senior Ben Vandehey would have never considered escape rooms as his favorite hobby. Now, Vandehey believes there is no better use of his time.
“I didn’t know a ton about [escape rooms] leading into the pandemic and lockdown,” Vandehey said. “It presented itself as a cool way to do fun things during quarantine when they switched to virtual.”
Not every escape room was able to transition so easily, though. Some lacked the resources to create this virtual experience and have resorted to having a staff member with a camera go into the room and do what the guest tells them to do.
Others have remained closed for the foreseeable future.
Those that were able to transition witnessed their new market venture heat up in popularity.
“It’s clear that, even with a vaccine and all of this in the rearview mirror, the workplace of the future is different than it was before the pandemic,” Martin said.
Puzzle Break’s physical escape rooms have been closed since March 2020 and will remain so until they are “150% sure [they] can open in a way that is totally safe for employees and guests,” even if it means waiting longer than legal guidelines suggest, according to Martin.
Escape enthusiasts everywhere, like sophomore Zora Kings, felt sad escape rooms are closed but have been willing to transition to virtual escape rooms.
“Now I do virtual escape rooms,” Kings said. “But I can’t wait to do in-person escape rooms again.”
Other escape artists, like Vandehey, have found their passion for escape rooms through the virtual route.
“[I’m] not dying to go back,” Vandehey said. “Virtual is great.”
Regardless of the platform, escape rooms present themselves as outlets for students during the pandemic.
“It’s just endorphins injected directly into your bloodstream,” Martin said. “Every time you find that clue, or solve that puzzle, or join forces with another teammate, it’s just a little bit of a eureka rush and you walk away feeling like the smartest person.”
Whether an escape room novice or expert, these puzzles give students a break from the challenges of everyday life.
“Escape rooms help me feel like I’m escaping reality a little bit,” Kings said. “It’s a good hour to live a different life, have fun, and pretend to be a different person.”
Reach writer Martina Povolo at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @martinapovolo
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.