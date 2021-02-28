I hope you find me somewhat interesting

I am not cut out for casual dating. To paint myself in a positive light, I’ll say that I give a lot to relationships and invest considerable time and energy in showing up for other people. I am, conversely, very bad at reading unreciprocated feelings and moving on from hypotheticals.
I sometimes joke that I compel other people’s disinterest. But, looking back on a short history peppered with failed starts, I think any disappointment of mine stems from halfhearted attempts to create something stable and valuable with truly feckless people. You can search for compatibility for a long time, until you either find it or settle for something that bears a resemblance. If the past year has taught me anything about companionship and the most basic elements of a good life, it’s that short-term investments could be the antidote to all that disillusioned waiting.
This is a rambling, sort of self-aggrandizing way of saying that last spring, I started using dating apps. In one fell swoop, I downloaded Tinder, Bumble, and their ugly step-sibling Hinge to ditch the seriousness and immerse myself in a bit of non-commital fun.
I had recently moved home with my mom after two consecutive periods of living far away with perfect strangers. It felt like I’d crawled into a cave in the center of the Earth where, if I wanted, I could delete my email, drop my phone down the sink, and never speak to anyone again. I missed my independence and the feeling of walking through the front door after a long day of getting stuff done. Most of all, I wanted people on these apps to know that I still existed, albeit in an isolated, socially distanced cave that had instant cold brew, lawn chairs for reading, and not much else.
Online dating has had its place in the cultural zeitgeist for some time now. From the matchmaking websites of the early internet to the mobile swiping apps saturating the current market, looking for love or casual meet-ups by way of your five best photos and wittiest tagline is emblematic of how romance and relationships have adapted to the digital age.
An October 2019 poll conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 30% of Americans have sought romantic connections through online dating sites or apps. Moreover, roughly 23% of those surveyed had met up with someone from the internet. The poll notes that a willingness to try online dating is more common among young adults in the 18-29 range and with people who identify as LGB. Nonetheless, results support the notion of online dating as a progressive, increasingly popular alternative to more traditional models of meeting “the one.”
The pandemic has not only necessitated, but in many ways normalized, social interactions and relationship-building via a screen. In late December, The Atlantic reported that general consensus on the validity of dating apps has undergone a significant shift since the onset of quarantine. According to the 10th annual “Singles in America” study from dating service Match, roughly 58% of 5,000 Americans surveyed have begun “intentional dating” during the pandemic. This approach, characterized by openness with potential partners and more time spent in the “getting to know you” phase, counters the prevailing criticisms that dating apps are about the excitement and thrill of distraction, not follow-through.
Still, there is an element of escapism in the context of dating and romantic relationships that the pandemic has made hard to ignore. When we create a profile on an app as opposed to striking up a conversation with a stranger in the library, what are we evading? Are first-time, face-to-face interactions really that intimidating, or, as one UW student interviewed for this piece put it, are we just looking to “avoid being in the present?”
As dating apps proliferate and come to replace the fabled library encounter, we’re forced to consider the inherent subjectivity in deciding what constitutes an “authentic” connection. Maybe a relationship is made “real” when fate puts two people in the same room and one of them has the gall to say something. Or maybe the beginnings are unimportant in comparison to all that comes after.
We have a tendency to imbue the circumstances of how two people met with a significance that outweighs anything else they’ll ever say or do. When it comes down to it, though, a commitment isn’t how you start, but how you make things last. The student, who prefers to remain anonymous, affirmed this point when asked about dating apps, their versatility, and why we shouldn’t delete them just yet.
“Since apps can distract you, greatly, from the present and take your mind off of the daily stressors of life, it definitely is exciting and the thrill of distraction,” the student wrote in a direct message. “But, I would also say there are some cases [where] people are able to connect in this sort of manner that feels genuine to them, and so they ‘follow-through’ and seek to build an intimate, authentic relationship.”
Looking for more insight on this subject, I turned to Meredith Goldstein, a features writer and advice columnist for The Boston Globe. Her popular daily column “Love Letters” — envisioned as a “conversation with friends in a living room” — began in 2009 and has since answered thousands of questions from the lovesick and love-delirious. In 2018, the column celebrated the launch of its accompanying podcast, which each season generates stories and insight based on a single, all-encompassing question, like “How do you meet someone?”
Goldstein describes her role as a “give and take” that allows both letter writer and receiver to shape a given narrative in tandem. She credits both iterations of “Love Letters” with evolving her perspective on relationships and the collective value of vulnerability.
“I think I learn way more from people who share than the other way around,” Goldstein said. “[‘Love Letters’] has just made the world feel much smaller in terms of the experiences we have and how shared they are.”
On the topic of escapism, Goldstein said that accountability is an integral part of romantic relationships — something we forget when idealizing singledom as a glorious state of self-reliance and freedom from attention. Are we truly better off alone, or as Goldstein phrased it, simply too afraid “to look at someone who sees us” and enter a relationship that crystalizes the merits of interdependency?
Goldstein reasoned that we can “sit with ourselves” for however long it takes to understand our limits, but at a certain point, what we don’t want out of a relationship will start to differentiate itself from what merely makes us uncomfortable. Arriving at this realization could allow for a “healthy” escapism, rather than one rooted in avoidance or fear of the alternative.
“I think we all know [what it looks like] when we’re running home and when we’re running away from home,” Goldstein said. “What a bizarre and brave challenge it would be to … learn how to be better to someone [I love] and not just when I feel like it. It takes a great amount of bravery to be in a good relationship.”
Goldstein pushed back against the generalization that dating apps are meant for low-stakes fun or people who wish to shirk the responsibilities of conventional, in-person interactions. In her view, the efficacy of an app depends on the user and their desired outcome. Recalling the earlier Atlantic report, Goldstein said that, through “Love Letters” contributors and podcast conversations, she’s witnessed attitudes toward online dating change dramatically over the course of the pandemic.
Whereas before, we could meet up with just about anyone, lockdown has since constricted our lives to insular bubbles whose permeability is the polar opposite of low-stakes. In this new world, the opportunities for closeness are limited and consequential to a terrifying degree. As Goldstein remarked, our “gratitude for time seems different now,” and the connections we’re forming have become extensions of all that we’re missing or holding on to for the future.
The question of whether dating apps produce authentic relationships hardly seems relevant anymore. Beyond the reasoning or desires that motivate someone to download an app, Goldstein notes that the identities of these platforms are not static. Over time, algorithms and methods of matchmaking develop in such a way that the previous go-to for no-strings-attached dating can suddenly be rife with matrimonial undertones.
“It’s like being at a party, right — you never quite know how open or available anybody is, so it's hard to sift through,” Goldstein said. “Generationally, that does matter, but also I think different platforms draw different audiences.”
It’s natural to assume that in an age of unprecedented, and frankly unwelcome, surprises, the usual social pressures are being broken down as people learn to sit with their uncertainty. Goldstein thinks this has translated into greater empathy for others, and for ourselves, as we face an illuminating impermanence.
“What I would say is that what I might have thought was escapism really turned out to be the opposite,” Goldstein said. “When you finally shut it all down and take a beat — because you're not in your actual life and everything has paused — it’s in those moments that you get the clarity to know why you're doing any of it anyway.”
I’ve been on dating apps for almost a year now and have gone on dates with three people. The first two ghosted me, and I just spent Valentine’s Day with the third. Leaning into discomfort has shown me that there was always more room for happiness. I just had to be casual.
