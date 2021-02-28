Escaping through the pages

I go to Barnes & Noble every chance I get, and I never walk out empty-handed. I once spent three hours in Ballard’s Twice Sold Tales and walked away with four old sci-fi books. After traveling home for winter break, I brought six books back to my tiny apartment in Seattle.
The catch? I don’t read anything I buy at Barnes & Noble. So far, those vintage paperbacks from Twice Sold Tales have done nothing but add character to my bookshelf. The books I brought from home are still in my backpack, perhaps because I forgot about them until I started writing this article.
I am a book lover. But I am no longer a reader.
I used to be, though, like countless others.
Those of us who were avid readers during childhood would stay up late finishing one book just to crack open a new one on the bus the next morning. For us, lunchtime was merely reading time in the cafeteria, and the annual book fair was by far the best week of the year (but with those iPhone-shaped erasers and shuttle pens, maybe this feeling wasn’t entirely unique to readers).
According to Scholastic’s 2019 Kids & Family Reading Report, an annual national survey of the attitudes of both kids and parents toward reading, there are particular literary qualities that capture the attention and enjoyment of kids who read
One of the most widely desired book traits among frequent readers is having characters that they can relate to or learn from, with 44% of these readers saying they want to emulate a character, and 53% saying they learned a life lesson from one.
Take the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series, for example. These books center a young boy who has grown up with an abusive step-father and struggles in school as a result of his ADHD and dyslexia. Throughout the series, young readers —who may be dealing with similar difficulties — see the main character turn these learning disabilities into strengths instead of the weaknesses they’re usually perceived to be.
Another characteristic kids often seek out is a book’s ability to transport them to a different universe. Scholastic’s report found that 40% of kids read to explore new places and worlds from their imagination, and 23% want to get away from reality.
One of the most intricately built fictional universes among children’s books is the wizarding world of the “Harry Potter” series. With comprehensive details of just about every facet of wizarding life, like politics, education, transportation, food and drink, and societal norms and prejudices, it’s not hard to see why so many kids get lost in its pages.
But despite our stellar reading skills and books’ relatable characters and exciting new worlds, so many of us “frequent readers” run out of steam by the end of elementary school.
The 2019 Kids & Family Reading Report also describes a phenomenon aptly called the “decline by nine.” Researchers found that kids’ responses to three essential questions change significantly between the ages of eight and nine, possibly accounting for the deterioration of voracious reading habits.
One of these questions is whether kids believe that reading books for fun is “extremely or very important,” which sees an eight-point decrease between eight- and nine-year-olds. The next question is a simple one, asking whether a child enjoys reading, and it sees a 12-point decline between eight- and nine-year-olds.
Reading frequency sees a drastic shift, with 57% of eight-year-olds reporting that they read for fun five to seven days every week, compared to 35% of nine-year-olds. Nonetheless, this is also the most easily explained change, as third grade often marks the point at which kids become more involved in extracurricular activities like sports and musical instruments and are also assigned greater amounts of homework.
These other activities only become more prevalent and prioritized throughout high school, college, and beyond, culminating in the classic excuse: “I just don’t have time to read.”
And this is a valid explanation — well, until last March, it was.
Toilet paper and hand sanitizer may have been the initial priorities when stay-at-home orders were first announced in March 2020, but books were the next items to fly off the shelves. Upon realizing the universe had just imparted seemingly endless free time, American consumers generated a staggering 777% increase in book purchases by mid-April. It’s important to note, however, that this good news doesn’t extend to your local independent bookstores. The resulting profits have been overwhelmingly directed to massive corporations like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
The COVID-19 pandemic and months-long quarantine is an interesting case study for examining the importance of free time in reading habits, and for investigating how current events affect our choice of reading materials.
Though dystopian fiction maintained a steady presence on bestseller lists for over a decade, the genre saw an uptick in interest right at the onset of the pandemic. While reading about the end of the world may seem counterproductive to the desire to get away, many believe that escape through dystopia is still possible.
Doctoral candidate in English Stephanie Gibbons is currently working on the extended outline of her dissertation, exploring the effects of dystopia on current popular culture. One important aspect of dystopia is its depiction of the outright worst-case scenario. According to Gibbons, this is where readers may still have hope for escapism.
“You're now in this fictional world that is way worse than ours, so when you come back to our reality, it's like a breath of fresh air, like it's not so bad over here,” she said. “The idea that the world could be eminently worse than it is is comforting. It’s comforting to know that we're not there yet.”
Science fiction, dystopia’s similar but more optimistic counterpart, is also seeing an increase in popularity during the pandemic, much to the excitement of seasoned fans everywhere.
Every year, Seattle hosts the Pacific Northwest’s regional science fiction and fantasy convention Norwescon. Michael Hanscom, longtime convention attendee, volunteer, and secretary of this year’s virtual event, has been turning to the familiar, curiosity-driven world of “Star Trek” since the beginning of quarantine in order to cope with reality.
“This is not always quality sci-fi; this is absolutely escapism,” Hanscom said, gesturing to his bookshelves filled with “Star Trek” paraphernalia during our Zoom interview. “I think 80% of my reading last year was ‘Star Trek’ novels because I couldn’t concentrate on anything more weighty than that. With everything going on and being locked down at home, I needed that escapism. I needed to get away.”
On campus, a new young adult (YA) book club RSO, established and headed by second-year history major Kristina Nguyen, is creating a community for students to do just that: get away through reading.
While both Nguyen and club officer Lauren Harris enjoy contemporary fiction, first-year club member Clarissa Henry thinks that fantasy affords her a better opportunity to forget about the real world.
“I love fantasy probably for the opposite reason [Nguyen and Harris] like contemporary fiction,” Henry said. “I like stuff that I cannot relate to — stuff that’s just escapism and has nothing to do with real life.”
In response, Nguyen noted that she’s found nearly all books to be relatable in some way.
“Sometimes, I’ll go to a book if I need advice,” she said. “I’ll see a character that reflects me as a person and then I can watch their journey.”
As college students with mountains of articles, studies, and research papers to read each week, picking up a chapter book doesn’t always top our to-do lists. But when living in times like these, with a raging global pandemic, social isolation, environmental calamities, political turmoil, and academic stress, perhaps escaping through the pages to another world is exactly what we need.
Reach writer Sydney Lyman at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @syddlyman
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.