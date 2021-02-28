Stitching my way through quarantine

My friend Haley taught me how to crochet in the basement of our house last winter, right before quarantine hit. I wasn’t very good to begin with; I couldn’t keep track of my stitches for the life of me. I slowly got better and began my first big project, a scarf, but then the world went crazy and it lay abandoned in my room.
Sometime mid-quarantine (I think July), I saw a TikTok where someone had crocheted a strawberry. I thought to myself, “I’m going to learn how to crochet a strawberry, and I’m not going to stop crocheting until I do.” I eventually finished the scarf that I had begun months before and then set about trying to craft my favorite fruit out of yarn.
I had to teach myself new techniques, as I had given up on learning how to crochet in a circle the winter before. I also had to buy all of the materials, but it gave me an excuse to go to the craft store. The project became a way to escape the monotonous cycle that my life was becoming in quarantine.
Crocheting became a way to keep myself separate from the swirl of over-engagement and disillusionment that I found in social media and the news. It benefitted my mental health while helping me feel productive, and the repetition of stitch after stitch helped calm me as I wound down from my day.
I was able to make up patterns in my mind and give all of my family members a little crochet animal of their choosing. It became something I could be proud of and gave me a creative outlet from the pessimism surrounding me.
A few weeks ago, I crocheted Haley a strawberry. It has two eyes, a smile, and little white embroidered seeds and sits on the desk in our room. I told myself I would do it, and I did — in the middle of a global pandemic, sometimes the little victories are the most important.
