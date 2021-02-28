Simping for Sims

I’m sure I’m not alone when I say I haven’t felt in control of things for a while now. It seems as if every day has had a surprise in store.
While nothing surprises me anymore, I still felt that I needed some control in my life. And that is when I downloaded “The Sims.”
Whether I want to live the life of a crazy cat lady, a children-hating scientist, or an eco-friendly novel-writing vampire, “The Sims” has it all. For my current project, I created all the members of Marvel’s “Avengers” and put them in a house together, just to see what would happen. If that makes me a geek, so be it, but in a world like ours, immersing myself in a land where I am the god of everything is just what I need.
Even more relaxing than that is entering build mode and creating mansions way too expensive for any of my sims to live in. The only downside is that every day I am tempted to buy all the extension packs just to feel something.
Just to clarify, I am not spending hours on end every day trying to escape my real life and avoid all responsibilities. But if you are looking for a little escape from this chaos of reality, “The Sims” might just be the perfect game for you.
Reach writer Lilli Trompke at pacificwave@dailyuw.com.
