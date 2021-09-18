When seeking help feels inaccessible

No one needs therapy, but certainly everyone can benefit from it. Holistically, therapy exists on a spectrum, and everyone experiences it differently, meaning no one circumstance indicates if someone should or should not go to therapy.
When considering therapy for yourself or a loved one, the American Psychological Association suggests you ponder two questions: Is there distress, and is this distress interfering with aspects of life? Distress may manifest by taking up space and time, hiding it from others, and reducing the quality of life.
Unfortunately, between the complex insurance system, social stigma, and intimate nature of therapy, the stress of the process itself can deter students from seeking help, especially if there’s uncertainty over what to even look for in a therapist.
"It might be helpful to start looking for a therapist skilled in the treatments that have been shown to be effective for the problems that a student wants help with," Corey Fagan, Director of the UW Psychological Services and Training Center, said.
Fagan provided the example of a student with clinical depression looking for a therapist that specializes in evidence-based treatments for depression, including behavioral action therapy (BA), cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and antidepressants.
The UW offers short-term counseling, and counselors from Hall Health can also give referrals to off-campus providers.
Insurance and cost considerations
Often, this process starts with finding health insurance. The UW offers insurance for international students; domestic students not covered by a parent’s insurance plan, however, may encounter additional hurdles to accessing mental healthcare, and additional steps are required to apply (see infographic).
Insured or not, before contacting a provider, a little research and reflection can go a long way in finding a therapist that can meet a student’s needs. For starters, students should decide between individual or group therapy.
“Cost can be a consideration, as some group treatments are less expensive compared to individual treatments,” Kara Dastrup, a clinical psychology Ph.D. student, said. “There is also data to suggest that some group treatments can provide important social support in addition to the skills or content taught in the individual treatment.”
Group counseling
Dastrup noted that support groups differ from group counseling, in that they may not be organized and guided by therapists, so these groups are not an alternative to clinical psychological treatment.
The UW hosts free group counseling on a quarterly-basis, some of which are ongoing, on topics such as gender and sexuality, grief, and identity and culture. Keep an eye on this page for an update on the groups available for fall quarter.
“No therapist will have the exact lived experiences or match on all of the intersecting identities of any given client, so it may take effort on both parts to connect in a meaningful way and build trust,” Fagan said. “Students should feel empowered to ask for what they need and share their concerns if therapy does not seem to be helpful.”
Students should also take time to reflect on their reasons for seeking therapy to better communicate their needs when contacting providers. Students may also need to consider whether they value having a therapist with similar racial demographics, sexual or gender identity, social and political values, and spiritual beliefs.
Individual counseling
Some providers may describe their approaches through professional academic language, such as BA, CBT, dialectical behavior therapy, sex therapy, or art therapy. For students lacking background knowledge on the mental healthcare field, it can be challenging to discern which approach best meets their needs.
“Feel empowered to ask questions about what the treatment will look like, why the therapist believes that a certain treatment will be best for you, and anything else you are curious about,” Dastrup said.
It may prove helpful to conduct quick Google searches of the research-based methods available to effectively treat concerns or disorders. However, students should remember that therapists are academic experts on therapy methodologies, while patients are the experts of their lived experiences. Coming to therapy with an open mind and willingness to ask questions will allow for the most effective treatment.
Supplementary support to formal counseling
After all this, that list of potential providers may shrink if some therapists cannot accept new patients or their next available intake appointment is weeks to months in the future. It can take a great deal of strength to reach out for help and even more strength to continue doing so after facing rejection. In this case, and for students unsure about therapy, UW students can begin the process of seeking mental health support through other means.
For in-state students, the Counseling Center provides short-term individual therapy at 206-543-1240, and all students can access individual counseling using mySSP and crisis support at 1-866-775-060 or via the app (Apple Store and Google Play). Returning fall quarter, Virtual Let’s Talk also supports students with drop-in consultations at the Counselor Center. These services are free to UW students thanks to funding from the Students & Activities Fee.
Additionally, the UW IMA offers many mindfulness, meditation, and yoga classes, both in-person and virtual, available at a cost-per-class basis or a quarterly unlimited Rec Class Pass at $50.
It’s more likely than not that starting therapy won’t happen overnight, and there are shorter-term resources available, including everything from mental health apps to crisis lines to UW programs.
“A lot of people call with some trepidation because they have been in therapy before or know of someone who has been in therapy, and it has not helped or even made their problems worse,” Fagan said. “The most typical complaint that we hear about ineffective therapists is that ‘they just listened’ and the client did not come away with any new skills or knowledge that led to change.”
In instances such as these, where the patient voices concerns about ineffective or improper treatment and nothing changes, it’s time to find another therapist or counseling service. However, stopping treatment altogether often leads to worse results.
At the end of the day, any step towards help and support is worth it. Speaking from personal experience, take the help and continue reaching out unapologetically. Help and healing, in its many forms, is available.
Additional Resources
Tips For Contacting A Mental Health Referral
Self-Guided Forest Bathing – UW Botanic Gardens
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Washington State Recovery Helpline: 1-866-789-1511
22 Mental Health Apps (I personally recommend the meditation app Insight Timer)
“The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love” by Sonya Renee Taylor
Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist
