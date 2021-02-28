Social media: Escape or education?

Social media is the place we go to decompress — to watch TikToks, to doom-scroll, what have you — but it's also a place of education.
For many of us, social media has introduced us to concepts that we never learned in school, many revolving around our social locations and the privilege we have as a result.
Social locations are the factors that contribute to our identity, and they determine what types of privilege we benefit from. Privilege exists in every space in society, which includes social media.
I have been reflecting on the parts of the social media experience that come from a place of privilege and how we can use our privilege to elevate the voices who are often silenced.
For example, as we approach one year since the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency room technician who was fatally shot in her apartment by three Louisville Metro Police Department officers, we must be careful how we mourn her death and continue demanding justice for her, especially on social media.
Following her murder, social media became a memorial for Taylor. Timelines were flooded with posts commemorating her, and her face adorned murals across the country; many of these posts and murals were captioned: “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”
Yet, a lot of the posts missed the point of having the conversation: honoring Taylor. Although some posts had good intentions, others tried to capture the tragedy of her death in the form of memes and gimmick content.
Using social media to fight racism and systemic oppression by commodifying Black suffering for woke points is performative.
As an ally on social media, it can be easy to fall into the trap of retweeting heedlessly in an attempt to appear woke or with the times. This is a perfect time to use our privilege to bring awareness to an issue but not drown it out or minimize it by treating it like a fad.
For example, in June 2020, it became a trend to post a black square tagged #BLACKLIVESMATTER to show support for the movement. Soon, Instagram timelines were nothing but ads and black squares.
On its face, this trend appeared to show how many people were raising awareness; but in reality, it suppressed information linked to that hashtag that was necessary for informing and organizing.
A Seattle-based activist, Jaiden Grayson, devotes her Twitter and Instagram platforms to educate on decolonization and the Black Lives Matter movement.
In an interview with The Daily, she spoke about some of the ways social media can be beneficial in a racial justice movement, as well as how non-Black people benefit from their privilege online.
“It's a privilege to be able to be on social media and still just be tweeting about your vacation,” Grayson said. “I mean, it's a privilege, then there's this additional layer where Black people at this point aren't comfortable leaving their homes.”
There may come a point in time when we as white people feel burnt out from the conversations around racism and activism. In the online atmosphere, too much of anything is overwhelming.
Having privilege around social media is being able to log off when we have had our fill of headlines and Instagram stories, when in reality, racism affects people of color both online and offline.
Just earlier this month, in a space reserved for safety and community, a Zoom meeting held by Seattle University’s Black Student Union was hacked by a group of white supremacists. The Zoom-bombing filled the space with racial slurs and hateful speech, according to a statement released by Seattle University’s president.
These incidents are happening within your community, and they are not isolated. They are discriminatory attacks with the purpose of violence and divisiveness.
In an era that functions almost entirely virtually, it is the job of allies to use our privilege on social media to speak out against these hateful acts of violence and spread true and reliable information.
“We've seen the examples of how powerful a tool the news and social media can be in the spreading of a message or an idea,” Grayson said. “Social media is a way to reach that young student in Kentucky whose parents are super Republican, right-leaning, or even maybe extremist and have unclear sentiments towards Black or brown people, marginalized, or disenfranchised groups.”
Spreading the message to Kentucky isn’t the only goal — this conversation needs to be had in all predominantly white spaces, which is pretty much everywhere, potentially even your own circle.
“Seattle has a false sense of liberalism and progressive behaviors,” Grayson said. “It speaks to the fact that there are kids, even young adults, who grow up thinking, ‘I have a grasp on this.’ But in the last six months, I think a lot of people in Seattle came to the realization like, ‘Oh, I don't have a grasp on this at all.’”
Social media is full of content that evokes strong emotions. When content deals with devastating material, like someone’s death, we would hope that it would evoke the viewer's sense of sadness or empathy.
Yet, when the death of Taylor, a Black woman, becomes a symbol of internet culture, as opposed to a life stolen by law enforcement while she slept, there needs to be a moment taken to look inward at our privilege and the role it plays on social media.
“Honestly, at this point, having a platform is a privilege,” Grayson said. “I mean I'm heavily, heavily censored. There are some days I get like three to five interactions where normally, I get hundreds.”
She went on to say, “If you have a platform, you should be advocating either to the platforms that are discussing it, or becoming a platform that starts to learn and figure it out.”
