Escaping into sci- fi: Virtual and simulated reality in pop culture

“I don't like the idea that I'm not in control of my life,” Neo says to Morpheus in the Wachowskis’ 1999 film “The Matrix.” It is this underlying unease with the world around him that drives Neo to Morpheus in the first place, desperate to figure out what the Matrix is. But what he had thought would be an anchor, a revelation, turns out to be that which loosens him from his psychological moorings and everything he once believed concrete.
“The Matrix'' is part of a vast collection, decades in the making, of books, films, and TV shows exploring virtual and simulated reality. A glance into the canon reminds us that human beings have been fascinated by these concepts since long before the invention of Google Cardboard or the Oculus Quest.
Take a closer look, and a grand narrative of technophobia and escapism emerges, as humanity grapples with the rapid advance of technology alongside a desire for control and security.
In recent years, representations of VR and simulated reality have been as varied as an altered version of 2019 America in the HBO mini-series “Watchmen” and a gamer world accessible only through VR headsets in Steven Spielberg’s 2018 film “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name.
While Plato’s famous dialogue “The Allegory of the Cave” may be considered a very early expression of the idea that our “reality” may not be real after all, Stanley G. Weinbaum’s short story “Pygmalion’s Spectacles” in the 1930s predicted a version of virtual reality surprisingly similar to the technology we know today, according to the Virtual Reality Society website.
“Pygmalion’s Spectacles” follows a man named Dan Burke as he tries out a pair of goggles infused with a special photographic solution, the invention of an odd little professor whom he meets in Central Park. Initially skeptical, Burke finds himself in an illusory paradise which nearly all of his senses convince him is reality — until the device falls from his eyes and he is devastated. Similar to Plato’s “Allegory,” the story suggests that perceptions of reality are based on sensory stimuli, making people prone to serious manipulation with the right technology.
Stephen Groening, associate professor of cinema and media studies at UW, said that something similar to a dreamy portrayal of virtual reality appeared in early silent cinema. Films like the 1902 short “Uncle Josh at the Moving Picture Show” and the 1924 comedic film “Sherlock Jr.” featured characters either mistaking the movie screen for reality or dreaming that they could enter into it, Groening said.
In the 1960s and 70s, a genre known as New Wave science fiction brought authors like Philip K. Dick to the forefront. Dick’s 1968 book “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” inspired the popular 1982 film “Blade Runner.”
Mandy McCourt, a pre-doctoral instructor in the English department, said that New Wave science fiction dealt with the idea of “inner space,” rather than other sci-fi concepts of “cyberspace” or “outer space.”
“It gets really trippy and explor[es] psychological spaces and the idea that if you go in a sensory deprivation chamber … your brain fills in that experience,” McCourt said.
In one of Dick’s earlier novels, 1959’s “Time Out of Joint,” the gradual unraveling of Ragle Gumm’s certainties about his small-town world emphasizes the internalization of simulated reality. Hallucinations, moments of déjà vu, and the discovery of anachronistic magazines slowly reveal that Gumm’s own mental processes had led him to believe he was in the 1950s, when in fact it is 1998.
It didn’t take long for dark mistrust to replace mere psychological play. In Ray Bradbury’s chilling 1950 short story “The Veldt,” the children in the novel become obsessed with an African savannah scene recreated in their VR nursery. When their parents, increasingly nervous about the screams and lion roars issuing from the room, decide to switch it off for good, the two innocents trap them inside the nursery and — it is implied — allow the imagined predators to become reality. While it's hard to ignore Bradbury’s racist depiction of Africa as synonymous with savagery, this story portrayed VR as inevitably destructive.
But sci-fi also spoke to external issues in the late 20th century.
Groening said that he sees Cold War undertones in Nick Castle’s 1984 film “The Last Starfighter.” While not explicitly about VR, the movie depicts a teenager recruited for an intergalactic army through a video game, and conveys an image of the “vast faceless forces” that must be defeated, Groening said.
Films like “The Last Starfighter” and Disney’s “Tron” further resonate with a technophobic population, showcasing the power of technology to control people or gain consciousness, according to Groening.
“When you're confronted with something you don't understand … it does seem strange and scary, and it seems like your life is no longer in your control,” he said.
Technophobia and the desire to escape from reality come together in “The Matrix,” which depicts a world ruled by artificial intelligence while human beings are trapped inside a computer-generated simulation of the end of the 20th century.
Only by recognizing and transcending the Matrix can Neo and his fellow heroes save the world from exploitation by its AI predators. But for the traitor Cypher, the Matrix represents an escape from the pressures of reality and social responsibility, leading him to embrace it.
In the 21st century, some of the focus has shifted to how escaping to other “realities” impacts human relationships.
Ted Chiang is an award-winning author based in the Seattle area, whose short piece “Story of Your Life” inspired the 2016 film “Arrival,” explored a form of augmented reality glasses nullifying the perception of attractiveness in the short story “Liking What You See: A Documentary.” Written in the style of oral interview responses, the story speculates how intentional immunity to beauty might elevate or damage people’s self-esteem and daily interactions with others.
“Ready Player One” raised the issue of using VR to hide behind an avatar and escape from the insecurities of in-person interaction. It’s especially timely, given our culture’s absorption with social media, which author Ernest Cline acknowledged as an influence in an interview for Amazon Book Review.
According to Groening, many films about VR reassuringly affirm what people already believe.
“The people who celebrate [VR] in these films, like the inventor or the teenager who’s using VR in their basement or that kind of thing — they’re weirdos or losers or crazy in some way,” he said. “They’re the outcasts. And so I think that one of the reasons why audiences like that is that it’s an affirmation of the status quo.”
There’s an element of wonder to the productions themselves. Following the first use of computer-generated imagery in Michael Crichton’s 1973 film “Westworld,” “The Matrix” pioneered an impressive effect called “bullet time,” and the live actors in “Tron” were the first to appear in a computer-generated environment, according to Insider.
So much for warning against the advancement of technology.
Maggie Mitchell, an undergraduate at the UW, said that her interest in science fiction, including books about VR, grew out of playing video games and wanting to be a part of those worlds.
“When I’m reading a book [about virtual reality], I'm very aware that it's not real,” Mitchell said. “But I think part of me wishes that in another dimension, another timeline, it were.”
Referencing modern theorist Darko Suvin’s conception of science fiction as a “literature of cognitive estrangement,” McCourt, the English graduate student, described the sci-fi genre as existing on a spectrum, where a reader’s cognitive capacity interacts with the story’s imaginary elements.
In a way, the act of consuming these works of pop culture may be as immersive and mind-bending as VR itself.
