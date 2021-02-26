The duality of man: How burner accounts construct complex online identities

Greek gods are immortalized in marble. Their stone likenesses inspired the term “chiseled jaw,” their unimpressive genitalia brought representation to the micropenis community, and art scholars have dedicated their lives to studying their simple elegance.
My Instagram is a little like that.
I made my Instagram public for the sole purpose of making sure that, should I unexpectedly die, anyone could refer back to my feed — a time capsule, a scrapbook, a marble statue commemorating my silly little life.
I am very selective about what I post. I have higher standards for my Instagram content than I do for men. All my pictures require that I enlist a friend (or my mom) as a photographer. All my pictures are “plan-dids,” meaning they are a staged version of natural, as though I exist only in Miss America levels of perpetual beauty and grace. All my pictures are saturated to filth because I think it makes me look happier than I actually am.
My “finsta” — she is an entirely different woman.
Finstas. Alt Twitters. Burner accounts. Under lock, key, and usually a nonsensical username, we flesh out a version of ourselves that we don’t allow our grandparents, exes, future employers, or even our therapists to see. At first glance, spam accounts may seem like an uncensored, X-rated version of ourselves, but really, these profiles speak to the age-old dilemma of the public versus private self. They create a loop of escapism from real life, to social media, to secret social media.
I asked one of my best, most online friends (who usually hides behind a wombat icon and a rhyming pseudonym) why he had an alt Twitter.
He replied almost immediately: “Corporate cock sucking.”
He’s right. “Employable” is definitely a vibe I incorporated into my latest rebrand on Twitter. Not to sound like a mom, but our saucy political tweets, our drunken Snapchats, our revealing Instagram posts — they could all end up in the hands of a future employer. We have no idea who our audience is.
According to Katy Pearce, a UW assistant professor who has done research in social media, this desire to manage how we are perceived by others predates the age of the internet. She says that in the 17th and 18th centuries, the emerging stress about the recording and distribution of information was “a big deal.”
“Before that point, as long as no one saw it, no one else would know,” Pearce said in an email.
As the distribution of information via radio and television grew in the 20th century, people had even less control over their image. Way to go, journalism. You always ruin the fun.
Social media is the Wild West compared to news media — which also can be the Wild West. Now, we are pretty much expected to have an online presence, or a public self.
Aurora Cato is a sophomore at UW, an Instagram user, and most notably, a Pisces. Her Instagram, which has seen many facelifts since its launch in her late elementary school years, has amassed over 1300 followers, with posts earning upward of 500 likes.
Despite a polished feed, Cato is a self-proclaimed “infrequent poster,” making just four timeline appearances in 2020.
She admits she struggles with the performative nature of social media. What an online following “likes” determines what the user posts.
“People try to align with unspoken standards to get the feedback they want — even if it’s not an accurate depiction,” Cato said. “Everyone just wants to show the best side of themself.”
She looks at her own profile as a curated snapshot for people who do not know her in real life.
Tabitha Kirkland, an associate teaching professor in the department of psychology, cites “self-presentation theory” as an explanation for how we construct our identities on public accounts.
According to the article “Self-Presentation Theory: Self-Construction and Audience Pleasing,” “Self-presentation is behavior that attempts to convey some information about oneself or some image of oneself to other people.” This is also referred to as impression management.
Impression management, whether conscious or otherwise, is how we try to control our image. As a consequence, we build an image of ourselves that appeals to the masses. My wombat best friend holds back his communist takes, Cato mimics the aesthetic of her sorority sisters, and I craft my marble statue.
We collect the kinds of pictures that would surround a casket. We present ourselves as a memorial: beautiful, uncomplicated, and easy to love.
“There’s a general phenomena in social psychology about the desire for self-enhancement and to receive broad levels of social approval,” Kirkland said. “But we also have a very strong desire to be genuinely known. I would imagine that those things would sometimes conflict.”
Sometimes I get tired of being so gosh darn beautiful. Sometimes I want to post videos of myself crying. That wouldn’t really match the aesthetic of my main Instagram feed (unless I filtered it just right).
Alt accounts can provide a safe haven to be as ugly, as mentally unstable, and as honest as you wish.
Cato’s spam account has a tenth of the following of her main. The profile picture isn’t even her. In the jumbled feed, you can find memes, seemingly random screenshots, and certainly some things she would like to keep private. Cato likens her finsta’s more carefree approach to how she initially used Instagram.
“On my main Instagram people just wanna see a pretty face or a pretty view,” Cato said. “But on my finsta, people actually care what I’m thinking because they know me better.”
And Cato is not an edge case. It feels like everyone I know has at least an inactive second account. I even know someone with a burner LinkedIn — she’s definitely an edge case.
You can escape the mundanity of ordinary life by making yourself something of a pseudo-influencer online. You can warp reality into whatever fantasy you want. But when everyone looks perfect, there’s a pressure not to break ranks. Sometimes the fantasy of public Instagram feels more like a VSCO-ready nightmare.
Kirkland calls spam accounts the “consequence of the ‘picture-perfect,’” a grasp at “authenticity.”
“There’s a version of ourselves that is broadly acceptable, but there is also this darker, secret side that you still want to be accepted,” Kirkland said.
For me, alt accounts have always been about connection. My main Instagram has nearly 1,000 followers, and I delete pictures when they don’t get over 200 likes. Meanwhile, my finsta has around 70 followers. I post frequently, with less clothes, and almost no filter. On finsta, alt Twitter, and my private Snap story, I don’t care about being seen, I want to be known.
Both versions are “me” to some extent. Our personalities are multi-dimensional, the expression of which is largely contextual. We should not be one thing at all times to all people. We are complicated characters online and off. I am the pretty girl in the pretty skirt as much as I am the clinically psychotic shitposter. I think that’s a much more accurate legacy.
As it turns out, though they are praised for their simplicity and beauty, the marble statues of Greek gods were created in vibrant color.
