Beginner bird-watcher

There’s something exciting about being able to step outside and recognize the scratchy, broken VCR-like noises in the air as the gorgeous Anna’s hummingbird. Before quarantine, I would have tuned out the sound entirely, but now, the bird calls in the air are one of the first things I notice outside.
During the beginning of the pandemic, when I was confined to my house, I found myself overwhelmed by the lack of separation between work and everything else. I began to escape outside for short periods of time and, due to my enrollment in ENVIR 280: Natural History of the Puget Sound, spent a lot of time in a wetland area near my house. One of our major assignments was to chronicle the changes in a natural area in a blog during the quarter. In the process, I learned to identify many of the birds common to the Puget Sound area by sight and sound.
Initially, I focused on the prompts and requirements for the class. But slowly, I began to associate the soothing aspect of nature with a break from the stress of classes. My determination to correctly identify birds for the class turned into true interest, and I became invested in birding.
Together with my housemates, I took short day trips to nearby areas, such as Discovery Park, and various hikes to see more birds. I grew well acquainted with the chickadee-dee-dee noises from birds barely a few inches tall and saw two young barred owls in Ravenna Park that drew a crowd of admirers. I even got a little better at taking photos of birds without startling them!
Birding is an incredibly relaxing hobby, and even short walks are rewarding. Today, I saw a belted kingfisher flying from tree to tree, and yesterday I saw a dozen bushtits sitting next to the river. Now that spring and summer are approaching, I am looking forward to being able to explore more and meet new birds.
Reach writer Irika Sinha at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @irikasinha
