Hey, what’s your major?

Two years, a phase of mindless exploring, and countless awkward small talks later, I am positive I have created a space for myself at the UW.
Luckily, I did not have to go too far out of my way to find the first few basic friends needed to get through my freshman year. A friend who comes from the same hometown as me — who is also an extrovert — introduced me to my current roommates.
Nevertheless, I still had to have some uncomfortable first conversations. If you know me even slightly, you know my “what do I say next?” face and my “please know I am fun” smile. I am talking to you current roommates.
Alex Radi, the manager of student programs at FIUTS, believes it is important for students to put themselves out there.
“I think people forget sometimes that imposter syndrome is such a real thing,” Radi said. “But I want to say one thing to all the students looking for a community — it is there and it is waiting for you, and you belong in it.”
Radi’s recommendation to find the courage to put yourself out there despite any inner resistance and the urge to stay in a comfortable space is, in part, complementary to what organizations like FIUTS work toward — helping students, specifically international students, find their community.
The many RSOs and other student groups at the UW were founded with the primary aim of connecting students from all kinds of backgrounds and interests.
Events are organized by these hundreds of RSOs and other entities of the UW, such as the First Year Programs’ (FYP) well-known Dawg Daze event for incoming first-year students.
These events have the sole purpose of getting students together and helping them build a sense of community on campus. I found my roommates and the sweetest hiking partners at Dawg Daze, which is hopefully a good motivation for you.
“I am of the opinion that this is a great time to explore all the different perspectives and ways of life,” Radi said. “It is not just personally rewarding for you, but you also contribute and shape how we continue to help and build out the lives and experiences of people who come join us later.”
Possibilities at the UW are endless; while joining a club in the department of your major might seem vital, exploration outside of your field of study can prove beneficial to your student experience as well.
For instance, as a communication major with a passion for writing, I joined The Daily, but my interest in acting also led me to the School of Drama, where I found friends at the Undergraduate Theatre Society (UTS).
What’s great is that getting into conversations with different people in these communities continues to introduce me to more clubs and RSOs every day.
But really the first place to start in the quest of finding a community at UW is in the classroom. Introductory courses often have classrooms filled with students from different majors and levels of experience, which can help you meet new people and build a broad cohort of peers. Just becoming friends with the person sitting next to you in class or adding them on social media can go a long way in understanding what that person does outside of academics and in their free time.
First-year Interest Groups (FIGs) and Living Learning Communities (LLCs) are just two of the many initiatives started by the UW in the hopes of forming diverse groups of students with similar interests.
“We at FIUTS, for example, have something for everybody,” Radi said. “The events we host, such as the coffee tours, hikes, cultural fest, are for students to participate in, but we also have volunteering opportunities, so if you are interested in becoming a student leader, we would — like many other organizations on campus — love to have you.”
Initiatives led by the UW, like FIUTS, are as interested in the growth of students throughout their college life as the students are themselves. Understanding this can help in combating any fears that keep you from staying connected with your peers, mentors, and friends.
“I would encourage that if you have a free night or a free weekend, go grab coffee with people, or go hiking with people,” Radi said. “Those are the times which you can reflect back on as moments that made college life an incredible and worthwhile experience.”
Reach writer Niv Joshi at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @niveditajoshii
