Hey, what’s your major?

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.