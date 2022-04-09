Backyard vacation

This spring break, my dog, Fiona, and I stayed in Seattle for the first time.
After consulting a friend for recommendations of things to do and see, I made a plan for the week on my notes app and set my alarms for the morning.
Trails and dog parks
The first place we visited was Ravenna Park, located just north of the campus. Multiple steep paths veer off the main trail, making it an adventure each time Fiona and I go for walks.
As we strolled through the park, a log acted as a bridge as a stream ran underneath it March 20.
After about half-an-hour, we caught the 79 bus to Magnuson Park. Fiona, in her brown and white sherpa coat, looked back as we took a short detour to the park.
This was my first time taking her to the off-leash areas in Magnuson and, later, Woodland Park. Fiona and another dog stood next to each other in Woodland Park as she looked away and the other dog stared curiously up at the camera.
It was raining when we went to Volunteer Park in Capitol Hill, so we decided to leave after 20 minutes. But first, we saw some perfectly content ducks and squirrels that Fiona wanted to chase.
A duck sits at the edge of the Volunteer Park Reservoir looking into the camera March 23.
The Washington Park Arboretum, co-managed by UW Botanic Gardens, sits just south of the campus. There are multiple trails for biking and jogging. The arboretum also hosts a Japanese garden and a large variety of cherry blossom trees.
A close-up of the cherry blossom flowers in the arboretum March 25.
A hunched tree with white cherry blossoms branches dragged to the ground.
Tourist spots
My friend suggested the Amazon Spheres as a potential place to explore. Fiona and I didn’t go inside, but we were surprised to find a small off-leash area for dogs as we walked around.
Fiona, now in her pink hoodie, played with a friendly white and brown-spotted dog March 21.
A black and yellow sign reading “Go Bananas!” sat in front of one of the entrances to the spheres. A yellow arrow pointed to the banana stand off-screen.
In Pioneer Square, we stopped at the Waterfall Garden Park for a peaceful moment before heading to Occidental Park. There were hardly any tourists around.
A waterfall fell over large rocks March 24.
Rows of artwork were displayed on the side of shops as we walked from Occidental Park to the pier.
A yellow snail with a blue shell happily travels along as a giant blue eyeball watches it.
A woman with a bindi and a palm leaf covering half her face had her eyes closed. The text read: “Stay tuned: my vibrant future is being planned.”
We climbed our way up Pike Place after walking through the pier to get my favorite steamed char siu bao from Mee Sum Pastry. While climbing up the stairs, I realized that Pike Place has three floors of shops, not just one. At the entrance to the third floor, a red neon sign read: Down under shops.
A cloth with the art of “The Great Wave” by Katsushika Hokusai is hooked at the entrance of a store. Behind it is a painting of a man with an umbrella and a sword, a basket of books, and a big red box that has a drawing of pocky on the front.
Hanging out with a friend
A different friend and I met up for spring break. Our schedules last quarter didn’t allow us to hang out much, but we made an effort to hang out for a day over the break with our pets in Seattle. We tried going to Alki Beach first, but it was a disaster as it started to rain 15 minutes after arriving. So, we all headed to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Pike Street to warm up.
A giant copper-colored cask with a design of a star above the letter “R” was on the right. On the floor below, there were tubes and machines to make the coffee March 23.
We went a little farther up the street to Big Mario’s New York Style Pizza to eat once the rain stopped. A large pepperoni pizza was served at our outdoor seating after just a few minutes of waiting.
The next day, my friend and I met up again at a cat cafe (without our pets). You can make reservations at NEKO: A Cat Cafe or Seattle Meowtropolitan to make a new friend. Your life will be better for it.
A gray cat with a black mask watched the window from their cat bridge March 24.
An orange cat looked up from his toy tunnel.
