Behind the scenes at the Burke Museum

Long, vertical windows replace walls inside of the new Burke Museum, providing passersby with an intimate preview of the research going on inside Seattle’s natural history museum. By speaking to those who occupy different positions at the Burke, we learn what it takes to run a museum of such caliber.
As a curator of Northwest Native American art at the Burke, Kathryn Bunn-Marcuse works with the Pacific Northwest Indigenous population in a number of different spheres within UW and the museum.
“A lot of what I do is to facilitate access to the Burke Collections for members of the Indigenous communities whose cultural heritage this is, and in particular, the Bill Holm Center is focused on helping artists and researchers,” Bunn-Marcuse, who serves as director of the Bill Holm Center for the Study of Northwest Native Art and as an assistant professor of art history, said.
Museums have historically been assembled through a colonial lens of objects and cultures. Bunn-Marcuse recognizes the difficulties inherent in running a natural history museum. However, she continues working in this field in an effort to subvert the unethical norms that museums have been built upon.
“Long before I was at the Burke, for decades now, curators here, particularly in the culture department, have worked closely with native communities,” Bunn-Marcuse said. “And I want to stress the word ‘with’ because in a lot of places it's ‘on.’ Right?”
For Bunn-Marcuse and her predecessors, working with community members takes importance. Bunn-Marcuse said Bill Holm, professor emeritus of art history and curator emeritus of Northwest Coast Indian Art at the Burke Museum, had been pioneering this practice long before her time. To redress the history of museums as gatekeepers of information, the Burke has placed emphasis on broadening access to members of the community.
Bunn-Marcuse acknowledged the work of Robin Wright and Roberta Haines in visiting all 39 federally recognized tribes in Washington state. Wright and Haines worked with the tribes to achieve an informed representation of their culture in exhibitions. This practice is how the Native American advisory board at the Burke first emerged.
Building on these principles, Bunn-Marcuse will be teaching ART H 233: Survey of Native Art of the Pacific Northwest Coast this quarter.
Greg Wilson Mantilla serves as the Burke’s curator of vertebrate paleontology as well as a professor in the biology department. Mantilla curates, maintains, researches, and helps uncover the fossils that make up the Burke’s collection, focusing specifically on mammals. As a graduate student, Mantilla worked with museums to deposit mammal fossils he discovered while doing fieldwork. Curation eventually became a natural extension of his work.
“The other part about being a curator is promoting those collections to both the scientific community and to the public more largely, things like presentations or visitor events and things like that,” Mantilla said. “I was just naturally inclined towards that … I liked promoting the work that we were doing.”
Mantilla said connecting with the owners of the land is a vital step in sourcing fossils and working on the land in ways that avoid the colonial practices often perpetuated by museums.
“I work in Northeastern Montana regularly, and those are ancestral lands of various tribes,” Mantilla said. “So we're trying to make inroads to those tribes to work with them rather than simply ignoring or neglecting their influence … and their ancestral priority on the land.”
In Mantilla’s work, this drive to ethically source materials spans different countries including Mexico, India, and Bolivia, where he intends to work for the benefit of both communities, rather than using the land purely for the benefit of Americans.
Executive director of the Burke, Gabriela Chavarria, who assumed leadership March 1, also placed emphasis on the museum’s commitment to maintain an ethical and responsible relationship with the people it represents.
“The Burke has a beautiful history of working with our Native populations and communities, and particularly the Pacific Northwest, but even so internationally,” Chavarria said. “We have always taken them into consideration, in fact, the Burke has a unique Native American Council that advises all the different projects that we do … We want to lead by example.”
The Burke features a unique “inside-out model,” where most research, work, and collections are on display throughout the museum by nature of the redesign of the space. Visitors to the Burke are given a behind-the-scenes look by proxy.
“There is no other museum in the world, and I can tell you that, [it] has this idea of the ‘inside-out,’” Chavarria said. “The Burke was designed to really show the world what our collections teams and creators do [to] really create that spark of interest. So it is very unique, most museums have their collection in the basement, so people don’t get to see it, but here we showcase it, we want people to see where the spaces are.”
Reach contributing writer Rosa Sittig-Bell at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Rosasittybell
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.