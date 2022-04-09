Community-building and perceptions of safety in the U-District

Content warning: This article has mentions of sexual assault and violence.
Community and safety are intrinsically linked — a strong community will look after others sharing common lived environments. The U-District — a vibrant community shared by UW students, faculty, staff, and residents of Seattle from all walks of life — is no exception.
However, envisioning and facilitating safety in the surrounding U-District neighborhood is more complicated than it may seem. Students with less experience living in urban environments like the U-District may be unfamiliar with the systemic socioeconomic issues stakeholders are grappling with.
Don Blakeney, executive director of the U District Partnership, emphasized the need for understanding the context beyond the UW Alert notifications.
Blakeney offered an example of a UW Alert on March 20that reported a shooting by I-5 and 7th Avenue NE. What the notification did not provide, however, was the situation’s context — the shooting occurred over a drug deal. Someone reading the alert might wrongly assume violence was caused by individuals living in the encampment.
“It’s hard for the average person to know that … all they see is the chaos,” Blakeney said.
While necessary to keep U-District residents informed of their surroundings, the frequency and language of UW Alert notifications contribute to unease among students who lack the full picture of a given situation. Davon Thomas, a first-year student in the Evans School of Public Policy & Governance master’s program, said he often feels apprehensive and overwhelmed when notified about incidents near his home.
“I [read] someone was shot in the knee and there is an assault, there is a gun, there was a taser,” Thomas said. “It's all within, like, three walking blocks from my house; I do feel a general paranoia.”
Recognizing students’ feelings of anxiety around crime, the U District Partnership is working to foster a sense of community in the U-District by communicating with stakeholders such as business owners, individuals experiencing houselessness, and students who live in the area.
Blakeney is working on creating tailored solutions to meet the needs of individuals facing crises in the U-District. Case workers and unarmed security ambassadors — as opposed to armed police officers — work on community outreach and help unhoused individuals find shelter.
“Do the police need to be that person?” Blakeney said. “Probably not.”
Like Blakeney, students are working to provide the U-District community with more appropriate crisis response services. Matthew Mitnick, a first-year student in the Evans School master’s program, is pursuing the creation of an alternative emergency response services program to address inadequacies in the current crisis response model.
Mitnick’s proposal follows his lived experiences trying to help a friend through a crisis. In this case, police arrived two hours after the call and amplified the individual’s distress rather than de-escalating the situation.
“[Police] clearly are not equipped to deal with people sitting on a sidewalk, crying and grieving,” Mitnick said.
During his work on the alternative emergency response services proposal, Mitnick received a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for calls UWPD responded to. Approximately 99% (6,199 of 6,274) of calls UWPD received in 2021 were nonviolent in nature, according to Mitnick.
SPD responds to calls off-campus in the U-District, despite indicating a similar tendency toward nonviolent calls.
“[Of SPD calls,] 67% are non-violent in nature,” Mitnick wrote in an email. “A community member in need deserves a response that does not further escalate an already fragile situation or criminalize behavior that is being done for survival.”
Alternative emergency response services are just one aspect of the larger vision community members are pursuing to de-escalate crises. Mitnick is working with the city to figure out where services will be housed and how calls will be triaged from 911 to individuals better equipped to respond to nonviolent crimes and crises.
UW leadership has been contending with the challenge of wanting to prepare for potential threats while acknowledging that a police presence has often made students feel less safe. In December 2021, UW President Ana Mari Cauce announced a new vision for safety and community-building to strengthen, rather than divide, the relationship between students and community members.
Cauce appointed Sally Clark to the role of director of regional and community relations to enact this unified vision of safety through tailored solutions. Clark’s background in human services at the local government level, combined with her work in public safety and neighborhood development, have informed her approach to seeing through the university’s vision.
Clark works with Blakeney and other organizations such as REACH, an outreach group that connects people with addiction and mental illness with services to support community safety and well-being.
“We should be really intentional and have great partners and great students and faculty and staff involvement in helping to shape the future,” Clark said.
Clark encouraged students to take advantage of Husky NightWalk and NightRide instead of walking home alone at night, and to be aware of your surroundings regardless of where you are.
Although UW and community groups offer resources to help keep students safe, there is no silver bullet to safety. Some students still experience unsafe situations such as assault.
Community members like Thomas are stepping up to advocate for themselves and others by sharing their experiences with sexual assault in the U-District. As a Black and queer man, Thomas was concerned about whether his experience would be believed, and he wondered how he could help other students in similar situations. Thomas credited the resources provided by the Evans School with helping him continue his education and process his relationship with the U-District as a sexual assault survivor. For Thomas, the Evans School anchored him to the U-District.
Still, safety is subjective on the Ave. Unlike the insulated college campus I attended for my undergraduate degree enclosed by two highways, the U-District is at the intersection of college students and individuals who are low-income and/or experiencing houselessness.
Several community members, including Cory Higgins, a Cafe Solstice barista and local beatmaker, use their role to engage community members in a safe space.
“When there aren’t any students here, this area really dies out,” Higgins said.
The lull in activity during the pandemic coincided with an increase in individuals experiencing houselessness and the disappearance of some small businesses. The U District Partnership cited approximately 155 unhoused individuals in the U-District during winter 2021; as students returned, the number of unhoused individuals dropped to around 50.
Blakeney credited the opening of the U District Link light rail station in August 2021 with the rekindling of economic opportunities for individuals suffering from inequities.
“The lights came back on immediately,” Blakeney said.
During the omicron spike, however, the number of individuals experiencing houselessness rose to over 100 in February. Helping people find a safe place to rest and integrating the student voice into visions for the future of the U-District continues to be a priority for the U District Partnership.
Students who want to take an active role in their community — whether it be through the U District Partnership or other organizations — are encouraged to reach out and help shape the trajectory of their neighborhood. Students can pitch their ideas and inquire about ways to get involved to katy@udistrictpartnership.org or don@udistrictpartnership.org.
“If we’re not the right fit, there are other groups,” Blakeney said.
Rather than fearing the U-District, treat others with compassion and an open heart. If anything, you could make a friend by offering to walk a classmate home after a late-night study session.
