Fostering community: The ROOTS x Greek Row partnership

Among the mansions of Greek Row, you can find a brick residence with bright blue doors. However, this is not just another fraternity — it’s a shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness.
ROOTS, which is open to adults ages 18 to 25, has been serving the U-District since 1999. Over the years, the shelter has cultivated a close relationship with UW. Historically, about half of the volunteers have been UW students, according to Jordan Beaudry, the volunteer services manager for ROOTS.
“Being in the U-District provides a lot of opportunities for young people who are enrolled in UW to volunteer and to support our program,” Beaudry said. “Also, a lot of the young adults that we serve tend to congregate in this area because it feels safe. They like being around people their own age and that sense of community.”
There are several UW academic departments that direct students to volunteer at ROOTS, according to Beaudry, including the Community Engagement & Leadership Education (CELE) Center, the School of Social Work, the department of psychology, and the law, societies & justice department.
“The positive impact we're making in the community tends to sort of spread [the] word, and a lot of people hear about us through others who had amazing experiences with us,” Beaudry said.
ROOTS’ location in Greek Row, however, is fairly new due to a recent move from its previous location on 15th Avenue. This move has led to a much closer relationship between the shelter and Greek life.
When the move occured, UW Interfraternity Council (IFC) and the UW Panhellenic Association banded together to form a partnership with ROOTS. Fraternity members Jacob Hamaker and Mason Locknane were volunteering regularly at ROOTS prior to its formal move. Now, Hamaker and Locknane are co-presidents of the committee that oversees this partnership.
IFC and the UW Panhellenic Association formed the committee to ensure ROOTS transitioned into the neighborhood “smoothly and to make [ROOTS] feel as welcome as possible,” Hamaker said.
In mid-2019, ROOTS began preparing for its move by performing community outreach to groups based in the new neighborhood, Beaudry explained.
“We hosted several community forum events where we met with various stakeholders in the community,'' Beaudry said. “That includes student groups, parent groups, [and] representatives from the UW campus to hear people's thoughts, feedback, questions, [and] concerns about us moving into the location.”
One major result of this community outreach was the ROOTS x Greek Row partnership, as Beaudry called it. The partnership involves drives and volunteering for ROOTS, according to Madison Neiman, the vice president of service and philanthropy for Panhellenic, and Alex Gilley, the director of programming for IFC.
In their capacities as officers, Neiman and Gilley schedule Greek Community philanthropic hours several times a week and coordinate donation drives to benefit the shelter, according to Gilley.
The first drive directed by this committee raised over $10,000, and this fall, the drive raised about $9,800, according to Gilley. In addition, weekly volunteer slots have been consistently filled.
“Every other week, we have anywhere from eight to 15 volunteers that come in for two to three hours,” Beaudry said. “They help us deep clean the shelter space, organize donations and other supplies, and do some of the behind-the-scenes logistical tasks to keep the shelter up and running.”
These tasks are different from those of the other, non-partnership volunteers who work at night and interact with the shelter’s guests, according to Beaudry. This relationship has helped ROOTS forge a strong sense of community in the neighborhood.
Locknane and Hamaker said they weren’t sure how the move was going to go at first.
“Initially, we were not totally sure how that transition was going to go, just because it was a new environment,” Locknane said. “I know there was some slight judgment from both sides. Like, for both sides, is it a good fit?”
Beaudry acknowledged this hesitation as well, explaining that ROOTS was nervous about moving to a new location after 20 years in their previous home.
“We didn't know how we would be received by the community,” Beaudry said. “What would it look like?”
However, their worries were quickly alleviated.
“People have been so accommodating, welcoming, supportive, and we could not be happier with how that's going,” Beaudry said.
All parties involved were excited about the partnership and described it as a very positive, symbiotic relationship. ROOTS and the Greek Community have since fostered a tight sense of community.
“The Greek Community has been enormously supportive and welcoming,” Beaudry said. “It has really blown us away, just how much community support and generosity there's been. We feel very, very welcome into the neighborhood. It's a strong partnership and we're really happy to have that communication and that support from the community. It's really humbling; it's really heartwarming.”
As far as the future of the partnership, both ROOTS and members of the Greek Community are eager to continue collaborating. Neiman and Gilley are looking to increase participation amongst other students in Greek life, encouraging more houses to participate and planning for bigger philanthropy events.
“We definitely want to create other ways for people to give back through other types of drives, and more volunteer opportunities if people can't afford to donate,” Neiman said.
Hamaker and Locknane were enthusiastic about ROOTS and their volunteer experience, describing it as a formative time in their lives. ROOTS is accepting volunteers, and Beaudry urged interested students to get involved.
“We [volunteered] for over a year and it was probably one of the most rewarding things I've ever done in my life,” Hamaker said. “It definitely gives you a lot of perspective. You get close with people you'd never thought you'd get close to. Anyone at UW can go volunteer there and it's a really good thing to do. It helps them a lot. It makes you a better person.”
If you’re interested in volunteering with ROOTS, you can learn more by emailing volunteers@rootsinfo.org.
