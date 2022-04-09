Getting the most out of UW’s living plant museum

On one of those rare, sunny days in Seattle, it seems like the whole city comes outside. More people walk their dogs, convene for picnics, or play Spikeball on Denny Field and the Quad. But just two miles south of campus, there’s a relatively underappreciated gem where you can enjoy the sun as well as a bit of peace and quiet: the Washington Park Arboretum.
The Washington Park Arboretum is a 230-acre park located south of Montlake Bridge; it includes a visitor’s center, a Japanese garden, a gift shop, trails, and many, many plants and animals. Run by both the University of Washington Botanic Gardens and the City of Seattle, the arboretum is open daily from dawn until 8 p.m. free of charge.
On any given day you can find a variety of people enjoying what the park has to offer. Sitting, walking, and observing in the park led me to the realization that public spaces like the arboretum offer a sampling of life in Seattle — you can find all different kinds of people from all walks of life.
Parks like the arboretum are especially important in cities. Day-to-day life can be stressful, and a proven way to relieve that stress is to spend time outdoors. A study from 2019 showed that people who spend at least two hours per week in a “green space” like parks reported a much higher physical and mental well-being.
Thuy Luu, the education programs steward at the arboretum, acknowledged this need for time outdoors as a reason people flock to the park.
“It essentially is a park for people to come and enjoy an environment different from city life, and a lot of our collections and special plant specimens are located there,” Luu said.
Walking through the arboretum, among the tall, sweeping trees and various colorful plants, one feels a sense of calm. Being in nature like this always reminds me that we are part of something bigger than ourselves, and that we are part of our ecosystem just as much as any plant or animal. Being in nature always seems to put my problems in perspective and clears my mind.
The arboretum has several trails to walk through, ranging from 0.5 to 2 miles, as well as several unnamed trails (if you are feeling adventurous). If you’re especially interested in the plants, the arboretum website features an interactive map that allows you to locate or identify plants that you are close to.
Seasonal tour maps are available as well; these outline the specific plants that you can see each month of the year. There is also a guide for the various medicinal plants that are present in the park. Many different birds can be seen at the arboretum, too, including hawks and owls.
Public walking tours are available free of charge and take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month; the tours cover the various plant varieties that can be seen during that season. Private walking tours are available for a fee.
Forest bathing is another activity to enjoy at the arboretum. Originally a Japanese practice, forest bathing is meant to improve health and well-being. It involves walking around in a forest (or any natural environment) and connecting with your surroundings, sort of like meditation while walking. The arboretum’s website includes a guide to forest bathing, as well as an audio guide and a map for forest bathing on all three UW campuses.
If you want to learn about botany, gardening, or nature in general, the arboretum is the place to go. It offers many different events throughout the year as well as a variety of adult education classes.
“We have a ton of gardening classes,” Luu said. “I've been planning our spring and summer permaculture classes, as well as some botanical sketching classes. We also have bird classes and all of that sort.”
Permaculture is a way of creating a human-made, agriculturally-productive system that mimics the stability and sustainability of natural environments. It involves principles such as diversity and creating minimal waste.
Students can also sign up to be class monitors for adult education classes, according to Luu. In this position, students can attend the class for free in exchange for doing things like taking attendance and setting up the classroom.
Upcoming classes include “The Nitty Gritty of Pruning Vines,” “Getting Plants off to a Great Start,” and “Basics of Permaculture Design.”
“Other ways in which students can participate in events at either of these sites that don't necessarily involve having classes … [are] volunteer opportunities,” Luu said. “Coming up on April 23 [are] actually our Earth Day events at the arboretum … It's going to be some ecological restoration and ivy removal at the arboretum.”
An up-to-date list of volunteer opportunities is available here.
“I have found the environment of staff working at the arboretum and anyone who puts in time and effort there to be very welcoming, so if students are really are interested in the arboretum for a capstone project, perhaps, all it really takes is to reach out to the right person,” Luu said.
During my visit, I encountered a young couple sitting by the water watching a duck, two friends chatting while carrying instruments, several people talking on the phone as they strolled, a woman with two small children playing on the bridge, two older women walking a poodle, and several people running.
This is something I love about living in a city. There are so many people with different life experiences from me living in the same area. It is not always apparent though, as neighborhoods tend to be divided by price. That is something that makes public spaces like the arboretum so special. There is no cost barrier, so anyone who can afford the transportation to get there is able to enjoy the park’s amenities.
The arboretum — a living plant museum, as Luu refers to it — is a fantastic resource for UW students and anyone else living in the area. Whether you’re looking for recreation or education — or maybe just some peace and quiet — the arboretum has it all.
