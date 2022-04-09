How much does it cost to run a restaurant on the Ave?

Edward Kim arrived from Korea with ambitions to open a restaurant with a business partner in the United States, hoping that settling near a university would draw in more business. In 2019, Kim leased a space on the corner of University Way Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street, which is now home to the local Korean favorite, The BoB.
Running a restaurant, however, is difficult, with high expenses taking huge cuts from revenue. In the U-District, for example, rental costs alone can range anywhere from $1,800 to $18,600 per month depending on the size of the business, and utilities cost around $3.75 per square foot per year.
The cost of goods sold, labor, and overhead such as rent and utilities can leave restaurants with potentially slim profit margins that can range anywhere from 0% to 15%. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average profit margins for full-service restaurants were approximately 3% to 5%.
Running a restaurant during a pandemic on the Ave, where college students are looking for their next budget-friendly and delicious meal among competing restaurants can make these margins even slimmer, even as students return to campus, revealed Kim.
“I’m a little worried, because students are still here, and class is in person, but still, sales [are] very similar [to] COVID,” Kim said. “Students are coming here, so it’s a little better than before, but not much.”
Initially, Kim’s role in 2019 was to manage the restaurant, while his business partner served as the chef. A few months later, classes went online and countless potential student customers left the area. Soon after, the chef left the business, leaving Kim to take on both roles.
Prior to Kim’s acquisition of the restaurant’s lease in 2019, the space had been a teriyaki restaurant with monthly sales of approximately $50,000 and annual sales of at least $500,000. Kim used this as a baseline to guide his revenue and expense calculations in the hopes of keeping his new restaurant afloat.
Yet, when The BoB took over, the new restaurant was only able to generate about half of the previous restaurant’s sales, owing in large part to the lack of customer knowledge.
“I lost a lot of money the first year,” Kim said. “The second year, COVID started, 2020. It was hard until last September.”
However, the beginning of this academic year and return of student customers has been good for The BoB. According to Kim, from August to November 2021, monthly revenue reached the goal of $50,000. In December, however, winter vacation combined with the omicron variant, once again, brought sales down to 50% of this goal. Since then, sales have started to rise to about 60% to 70% of Kim’s target, but revenues are still lower than what he hopes them to be.
“Right now, it’s still hard,” Kim said. “A few takeout restaurants are fine, but most restaurants are not popular at the moment.”
Currently, takeout orders make up about 30% of The BoB’s sales, but Kim tries to avoid promotional partnerships with third-party delivery services, due to the high service charge costs. In fact, a New York federal judge approved an antitrust lawsuit against third-party delivery services like Uber Eats and Grubhub in March 2022. The lawsuit scrutinizes monopolistic agreements by online delivery companies that drive up prices on all menu items, regardless of platforms, including a restaurant's own delivery, takeout, or dine-in services.
“[Around] 25% or 30% they charge,” Kim said. “That means if I sell $10, they charge $3, so we return $7 for ourselves … Other restaurants are the same, so we have competition, so we try to reduce the cost, because this area is for students. If it’s a good restaurant, but expensive, no one comes here. A little expensive is fine, they can pay, because, ‘Oh it’s delicious!,’ they can pay. But most, no. It’s hard to offer the promotion.”
Kim used a calendar to demonstrate how the necessary revenues to cover overall expenses were calculated. Out of 30 days in a month, 26 are business days, with one day off a week.
Kim said that employee labor makes up the majority of costs, requiring approximately 10 out of 26 business days worth of revenues to cover the expense, leaving 16 days to cover other expenses.
“A Korean restaurant is harder than other restaurants because we need a lot of people.” Kim said. “Usually, we need two chefs, and then one dishwasher, and then one kitchen helper, and then one or two servers.”
Kim used Chipotle as an example of a restaurant with lower labor costs, since workers there can easily be trained to both cook and serve, and choose which role to do per shift, saving the restaurant additional hiring costs. At The BoB, Kim is unable to do this due to a higher skill level needed in the kitchen, although students can be hired for cashier and server roles. To save labor costs, Kim works as a chef and also goes to buy ingredients from Korean markets to prepare them on his own time by himself.
“I don’t have much time,” Kim said. “Working in the kitchen is a pretty hard job. All day, you’re standing, and then cooking, preparing, washing. Lots of work. So after [I] go home, I’m pretty tired.”
The next largest expense was rent overhead. While Kim was unable to share exact leasing cost numbers due to an agreement with landlords, he said that depending on the location, leasing costs could range from $6,000 to $10,000 per month. According to Kim, if you can cover your lease payment in about three business days’ worth of revenue, you’re getting a good deal.
However, with slower business than usual at the moment, many restaurants including The BoB are taking four to five days to cover this cost, according to Kim. The BoB uses five out of 16 remaining business days to cover the lease, leaving 11 days for other expenses.
Included in overhead would be utilities such as gas, water, and garbage disposal, which would take about two days worth of revenue to cover, bringing the remaining days to nine.
Usually, after all expenses are considered, only about four to five days’ worth of business remain as profit for Kim.
The cost of goods sold includes ingredients required for preparing dishes. Kim notes that in Korea, ingredients for Korean dishes were much cheaper and fresher. In America, costs are higher and some ingredients may need to be bought frozen, which makes it more difficult for Korean restaurants to recreate authentic taste. Because of this, ingredient costs can require four days’ worth of revenue to cover.
Eventually, Kim hopes that the restaurant will become more financially stable, allowing him to spend more time managing the business and incorporating new and unique dishes from Korea into the menu — different from the commonplace ones seen in nearly all Korean restaurants in the United States.
“American Korean restaurants, 50-60% is the same menu,” Kim said. “I want to introduce the other Korean foods. I still remember Korean taste. I lived in Korea [for] 45 years.”
Kim knows that introducing new dishes while competing with largely American-influenced tastes will be difficult. Nevertheless, he is fully dedicated to sharing his dishes with those willing to try them. For those looking for authentic flavors, Kim says there’s nowhere better than The BoB.
“Usually, Koreans say the taste is by ‘mother’s hand’ … I offer real Korean taste,” Kim said.
