Let’s get down to business

Bill Gates and Paul Allen of Microsoft. Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian of Reddit. Chris Johnson and Tim Keck of The Onion. Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy of Snapchat. What do these multi-million dollar companies have in common? They began as student startups.
According to a Junior Achievement USA survey conducted March 1, 60% of U.S. teens are interested in starting their own business rather than having a traditional job, and universities are recognizing this growing interest.
In 2020, UW ranked seventh for graduate entrepreneurship programs and 21st for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs in the Princeton Review. Through Buerk Center resources like the Jones + Foster Accelerator Program and competitions, such as Dempsey Startup, UW student entrepreneurs have access to mentorship, funding, and more to launch their company.
They’re hardly stopping there.
Here are three UW startups that began at Jones + Foster and have moved on to greater successes.
Novoloom
“Our big picture is that we want to be a virtual fashion platform where anyone can make the outfit of their dreams, whether it is through sewing or other avenues,” Sabreen Mohammed, founder of Novoloom, said.
The idea for Novoloom began in 2019, when Mohammed, who was frustrated with constantly revising her patterns on paper, created a program to design her sewing projects digitally.
She initially intended her project to be purely personal, but this changed when she showed her friend Daaniya Iyaz a dress she had designed. Mohammed recounted how Iyaz casually joked she would pay “top dollar” for the dress. Mohammed quickly realized the dress was only available in her size, and so she began adding features that would enable anyone to make their own clothes, according to Mohammed.
“[Novoloom’s] premise is to make clothing more accessible and easy to navigate while also teaching people how to sew their own custom clothing through our DIY kits,” Iyaz, who became a co-founder of Novoloom, said. “We provide people all the materials they need, from the fabric pieces to the needles and thread, as well as the online manual and videos so they can learn how to sew step-by-step.”
Novoloom makes sure users will only have to worry about what to make. Novoloom’s kits do not need a sewing machine, and incorporate environmentally friendly threads. For beginners intimidated by a steep learning curve, there are beginner kits available as well as workshops for people of all sewing levels.
“A big part of Novoloom is community building,” co-founder Manya Jain said. “Sewing can be very isolating … and we’re trying to change that.”
LifeAt
LifeAt started as a weekend side project during the peak of the pandemic. UW masters students Devin Ajimine and Marisa Chentakul, and their friend Pouya Rad, first shared the idea on TikTok, where Chentakul said it amassed thousands of views and requests for the website to be made a reality.
“It’s a way to draw a line between work and life, and change up your workspace in an era of remote/hybrid work, coupled with productivity and mindfulness tools,” Rad said.
The interactive website allows users to transport themselves anywhere in the world by choosing between different wallpapers and even adding background noise, such as waves lapping on the shore. Beyond that, it is a virtual space to connect with friends, families, and coworkers.
The three founders said LifeAt has helped students and working professionals feel less lonely and isolated.
The group created a Discord server soon after their TikTok success, which Rad said helped to develop a sense of community among users. Today, the server has over 75,000 members, with many sharing stories of how LifeAt has helped their mental health.
“LifeAt made me realize that my desk didn’t need to be a place of obligation, stress, or only work,” Ajimine said. “I can make it feel like a happy, beautiful, safe space, too.”
Mezzo
Mezzo founders Grace Brigham, Austin Lee, and Krishna Panchap met at a Lavin Entrepreneurship retreat last year, where they first worked as a team to develop and pitch a startup idea. Encouraged by their successes, they bonded and later formed Mezzo.
“The main idea behind Mezzo is that it takes the pain out of planning meetups by figuring out where to meet, when to meet, [and] what to do in a way that is mutually convenient and viable,” Brigham said. “And it handles this end-to-end, so you don’t have to do the back-and-forth.”
The back-and-forth conversations in figuring out what time works for everyone is all too relatable, and a clear problem that frustrates many.
“A lot of [people] kind of resonated with the problem that planning meetups can be hard sometimes, especially when you have multiple people or you have conflicting schedules,” Panchap said.
After downloading Mezzo, the user connects their calendar to the app and creates a profile, checking off personal preferences, such as favorite foods and activities. Then, the user selects who they would like to invite as well as the potential time, location, or activity for the hangout.
“Once you’ve set up that Mezzo, it will look at all the schedule overlaps and will give you perfect recommendations based on everyone’s preferences,” Lee, who is an undergraduate engineering student, said.
The team of undergraduates placed among top contenders in prestigious competitions such as Princeton’s TigerLaunch and the Northwest Entrepreneurship Contest. Recently, the Mezzo founders opened a waiting list for beta testers interested in using Mezzo once it is launched; they received roughly 230 sign-ups in the first week alone.
“I think they, being able to relate as college students with busy schedules and commitments, found the value proposition that we were offering to be helpful for them, and I think that really helped us gain traction,” Panchap said.
