Oh my God, miso soup!

To engage with Seattle's culture is to explore the foodscapes that blanket the Emerald City. Anna Sugiyama and her father Shoichi have made their mark on Seattle’s food culture. In 2019, the pair established Yoka Miso, which their website describes as being the “first and only” company specializing in miso in Seattle.
Over the past three years, Sugiyama, a UW alum, has overseen the blossoming of what started as a home practice into a full-time profession. From designing compostable packaging to bringing Yoka Miso out on stands and storefronts, the process of starting a business from scratch has definitely been a learning curve, according to Sugiyama.
“It was a lot of talking to other people, researching, and networking,” Sugiyama said. “But I wanted to explore what it would be like to run my own business, keeping things family oriented … and really create an opportunity to be my own boss.”
Yoka Miso is a business that transcends the boundaries of food in Seattle, with practices that take root in the Sugiyama’s family’s hometown of Iizuka, Japan.
“When my dad lived in Japan, his job was a professional firefighter … The crew would always make dinners together,” Sugiyama said.
The experiences Sugiyama’s dad had cooking with his firefighting crew led him to develop a passion for food.
“He’s always been curious about making things from scratch on his own,” Sugiyama said. “And so later in Iizuka, he really wanted to learn how to make his own dishes, his own misos … He would ask around until he eventually refined his own way of making them.”
Sugiyama eventually learned the practice by watching her father. “Even though I didn’t learn until recently, I’d always grown up with the miso that he was making,” she said.
Locally made, compostable, woman-owned, and family-oriented, Yoka Miso is a company striving to make a difference in a community that has supported their growth.
The company’s blending of generations is also reflected in their creative approach to miso. While miso is traditionally Japanese, Sugiyama explained that their miso isn’t exclusively meant for Japanese or Asian cuisine.
“Miso can be used in a variety of things and can be added to anything really,” Sugiyama said. “I wanted this to be something that anyone can use for anything to enhance whatever they're making.”
Yoka Miso is meant to be shared and brought into all types of cuisines. From miso cookies to chocolate miso cake, the Sugiyama and her father were inspired to push past the barriers of what traditional food looks like and to make strong flavoring accessible to people who come from different walks of life.
“Our miso should be very versatile, sustainable, and backyard compostable, and bagged in neutral and clean packaging,” Sugiyama said.
Beyond being a successful partnership, Yoka Miso’s story is a testament to how it takes a village to see the fruition of one’s dreams. In the process of starting up the business, Sugiyama consulted former UW professors, friends with design backgrounds, and other family-owned business owners throughout Seattle, such as Hiroshi’s Poke in the U-District.
Yoka Miso can now be found in local farmers markets, storefronts, and bakeries, including The Whale Wins in Fremont, Quantum Leaf in Bellingham, and Saint Bread in the U-District.
Exploring other culinary cultures through eating and sharing meals is a positive form of cultural appreciation. Yoka Miso illustrates the ability of food to bring us closer to one another, helping us better understand our family, friends, and peers.
Bags of miso are available for purchase on Yoka Miso’s website and at restaurants and bakeries around Seattle.
Reach writer Erin Kim at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eringracekim
