U-District art walk

The University District is home to several art displays hidden in alleys and on the sides of buildings. This art walk highlights some of the murals in the area that feature community, joy, and resilience, along with beautifying the U-District and engaging passersby.
Respect Beloved Community
Walking up the Ave from Northeast 42nd Street, you can spot the first mural of this walk, in a small parking lot
on the wall of BB’s Teriyaki.
“Respect Beloved Community” is a piece by Erin Shigaki, a yonsei or fourth-generation Japanese American. It pays homage to the 450 Japanese American (Nikkei) students who were forced to leave UW due to surging xenophobia and racial tension on campus, despite the fight put up by the university. This was the aftermath of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. The mural tells a story of despair and resilience, of destruction and renewal, through vibrant waves and clouds surrounding a black and white photograph of many of the Nikkei students forced to leave. This picture was taken during an Asian American student conference at UW in 1941.
Magpies and Magnolias
Continuing just one block north on the Ave, you will come across this mural by Tori Shao, a graduate of UW who specializes in the activation and enhancement of streetscape to amplify public spaces. This mural was done in collaboration with volunteers.
Located on the side of Sweet Alchemy, this colorful mural features a pair of magpies separated by growing magnolias between them. These two elements in the painting are associated with good fortune and perseverance. For Shao, this scene reminds her of her grandparents in Shanghai, with the birds signifying the time they have spent together.
Everything Depends on Everything Else
A few blocks up towards the Graduate Hotel, opposite of Qdoba, is a piece by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, a New York-based artist and activist. The mural was created as a part of FINDINGS, a public art series celebrating women and science.
Geoscientist Wendy Smythe inspired the mural, which depicts the connectedness of ecological systems. Three Haida women cast their gaze to the horizon, with elements of air, water, and earth weaving into one another. Surface differences set women apart but each one is connected by the same shining spirit and grace that can never be dimmed. This vibrant yet soothing mural is an invitation to recognize and appreciate the interconnectedness of the natural world.
Worry Not
On 47th street, you can encounter another colorful mural on the eastern wall of the Cross & Crown Church. This floral and avian piece was created by B Line Dot, an artist enthusiastic about adding beauty through murals to spaces in need of vibrancy. This mural depicts nature in striking hues.
The mural communicates the church’s intent to remind people that they are loved and that the church has something to offer to the community. The wall conveys that everyone is welcome there.
Siren
Walking towards 50th street from the Cross & Crown Church, across from the Broadfork Cafe, you will encounter a mural by the artist Megan Lingerfelt.
Lingerfelt’s work focuses on repetition, deep shadows, and luminous reflections, along with water scenes, flowers, and machinery. This mural depicts a woman floating through flowing lines and shapes. The somber yet impressive piece is a tribute to the artist’s late friend. Located in a small alleyway, this spot prompts a moment of silent reflection.
Ego Death
On the other side of 12th Avenue, this mural stretches almost the entire length of the alley. It was created by Weirdocult, a “post-internet hyper-realism” artist who combines dynamic subjects and the influences of science, technology, and spirituality. His hyper-realistic work reflects colors, textures, and ideas of the post-internet future.
The soft, hyper-realistic features of the subjects are contrasted by electric lines and striking colors running across the mural. This hyper-real piece has to be seen in person as pictures alone do not do it justice.
These are only a few of the murals adorning the U-District that add to the neighborhood’s beautification process and goal to engage the public. Though the neighborhood is experiencing rapid changes, the murals remind us to slow down and tap into our artistic sides.
Reach writer Sparsha Kotha at pacificwave@dailyuw.com.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.