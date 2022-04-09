Welcoming the scents of spring

When winter rolls around each year, Seattleites buckle down for grueling months of unrelenting rain and minimal sunlight, all of which provides little incentive to go outside or interact with other people.
So when spring arrives, we all breathe a collective sigh of relief. The birds sing again, the cherry blossoms bloom, and infectious energy for communal gathering and exchange sparks up the city’s farmers markets, which are filled with the scents of fresh bread and seasonal produce.
U-District Farmers Market manager Shane Clyburn is excited about the variety of new programs available this year, and is also looking forward to higher levels of market attendance coming out of the pandemic.
Starting in April, the market will bring back the popular Master Gardener program, which is organized by a group of trained volunteers eager to share their expertise on gardening sustainably and effectively.
“[They] are there almost all summer, almost every week from April to September,” Clyburn said. “They give advice to home gardeners including growing tactics, general advice, and just connection to the university system.”
This spring will also see the return of plant starts, which are eligible for purchase through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Market Match program. SNAP is a food access program available year-round. Through the Market Match program, every dollar received in a SNAP account is matched with additional funding from the state government, Clyburn explained.
For beginner gardeners, plant starts are a great way to garden without much hassle. The baby plants are grown from their seedlings by professional gardeners before being brought to sell at the markets. This provides prospective gardeners with the full gardening experience without needing to worry about things like overwatering, soil temperatures, or germination.
As SNAP Market Match funding continues through the spring, Clyburn is excited that more people will be able to grow their own food sustainably and at a relatively affordable price.
Also, as mask mandates are lifted and Seattleites begin to navigate post-pandemic life, Clyburn expects an increase in attendance at the U-District Farmers Market.
Given the abnormally high attendance rates throughout the winter 2021-22 season, Clyburn is hopeful that spring attendance in 2022 will also exceed previous years.
“Looking at 2019, which was so far the busiest season we’d had, right now we’re 8% or 9% above the 2019 numbers, which is really exciting,” Clyburn said. “When I’m seeing sales that high in January and February, and in previous years you wouldn’t see those total sales numbers until April and May, it makes me pretty optimistic.”
Coinciding with this increased traffic, the markets are welcoming new selections of produce and other goods that are ripe and ready for the spring season.
One of the vendors excited to supply a wide array of goods for the spring season is Farias Farm. Brothers Francisco, Sergio, and Juan Farias are committed to preserving their family tradition of sustainably cultivating and growing high-quality produce for their communities in and around Skagit County.
Conscious of the difficulties other farms have endured coming out of the pandemic and amidst a record-setting flooding season, Francisco Farias adjusted his farming practices to better support surrounding farms.
“I plant [crops] by myself so I have enough for the markets, so if somebody else needs a little bit I can help,” Farias said. “In June, there will be a lot of strawberries, so if somebody needs any strawberries, I’ll help.”
For the farm’s spring output, the focus is on lots of greens including broccoli, broccoli sprouts, spicy salad mix, and regular lettuce mix, beginning in mid-April and lasting through the end of May, according to Farias.
Further south lies Mair Farm-Taki in Yakima County, a small organic family farm that specializes in Japanese produce. Like Farias Farm, large quantities of greens will be available for the spring market, but of slightly different varieties.
According to farmer Katsumi Taki, mizuna, Japanese spinach, and bok choy will make appearances at the market throughout April and May, followed by other “delicate greens that don’t grow in the frost” as conditions continue to lighten.
Aside from greens, marketgoers this spring can find vendors offering prepared goods like fresh bread and pastries. One such vendor is Water Tank Bakery, an artisan bakery owned by Rachael Sobczak. Sobczak’s bakery specializesin naturally leavened bread, using wheat that is sourced from Skagit Valley.
Bakery partner Frank Liddell said they will be leaving the seasonal ginger cookies behind in the winter but plan to continue offering varieties of rye bread, donating 100% of sales to the nonprofit World Central Kitchen last month, while also continuing to support the local community of Skagit Valley.
“We buy direct from the [local] mill and the mill is direct from the farmer,” Liddell said. “So our bread sales are supporting the three industries that are all local to the state, plus all the employees that we employ are local Skagit Valley residents. It’s a win-win situation.”
Farias Farm, Mair Farm-Taki, and Water Tank Bakery are just a few vendors out of many that actively support local farmers and communities. Throughout the pandemic, these vendors have set a precedent for working through obstacles as a team, revealing the underlying magic of farmers markets and community.
This thoughtfulness and genuine kindness don’t go unnoticed, hence, perhaps, the drastic increase in sales and attendance.
“It feels to me that people are more excited by farmers markets than they ever were before,” Clyburn said.
Reach writer John Rudnicki at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
