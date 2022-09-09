From URL to IRL: Guide to finding your niche community social media to jump start your clean slate this new year

In my opinion, there is something so vulnerable about exchanging laughter with someone you’ve just met. It’s an instant connection and landmark in the timeline of a newfound, growing relationship. Whether you're a seasoned scholar entering your last few months of collegiate studies, a second- or third-year, or you’re embarking on your first year of higher education, it is human nature to gravitate toward this sense of belonging and connection.

What makes these connections even more powerful is the unique ways we can experience them. And how fortunate are we to have one of the fastest community-building resources at our fingertips — aka social media.

In a large institution like UW, it’s easy to lose yourself in the routine of eat, study, sleep, and repeat, but through the trial and error of exploring unique interests, students can break the cyclical nature of college life and find a community to make their time in college a bit more rewarding.

In order to mitigate the overwhelming nature of returning to campus and navigating through UW’s extensive list of RSOs, I wanted to highlight some of my favorite social media pages and groups for you to partake and find community in.

Ever heard of UW Virgins? It's a community for virgins and non-virgins to come together and bond over your shared value of purity, or lack thereof. It’s the perfect place to get “how-tos” of all things college-centric, keeping your chastity in mind.

For those in need of some random “cursed” images to keep you on your toes (or just questioning the everyday happenings around UW), do yourself a favor and head on over to the UW Cursed Images Instagram page. Maybe this new year, you and some other imprecation-loving students will meet through their Instagram and bond over your mutual love for the abnormal.

UW Confessions is another great way to escape from the academic scheme that will soon overtake our lives. Instead of worrying about your own issues, delve into something a little more lighthearted and find comfort in someone else's various misfortunes.

For incoming freshmen, Smirk UW could be your best friend. This social media page informs its followers of everything newsworthy, from what to pack when moving in to the inside scoop of what different locations look like on campus.

If you’re hoping to get more in touch with your athletic side this school year, Barstool Huskies is the place for you. While it does feature some fun sports related topics, you also get a glimpse into some rather entertaining campus highlights.

Consider yourself above the rest? Think you have impeccable taste and potentially questionable morals? Then, the UW Chad Association might be the page for you. UW Chads is a great place to lean on those who also identify with the “Chadist,” bond over the same “Chad” songs, and really allow yourself to become the “sigma” male you’ve always wanted to be this upcoming school year.

If you don’t identify with the “Chad” lifestyle, maybe UW Chicks is more your speed. This Barstool affiliated social platform features everything from a recurring UW-themed Bachelor to frat rankings and more “Chick” focused content to lighten the mood.

For winding down or needing a little pick-me-up, check out Triple Whale on TikTok. Despite the account being mostly focused on business topics, Triple Whale’s page often features relatable content and highlights of strangers on UW’s campus. Whether you become a finance bro or form a desire to be featured, whatever Triple Whale evokes in you, maybe this is the year to explore that side of yourself.

For all the aspiring thespians, The Collective, UW’s premier improv group, will be your North Star. Promoting all their upcoming shows, The Collective will keep you entertained this new year, and maybe provide you with the chance to meet your new bestie as they take center stage.

However you choose to embark on your clean start this year, don’t forget that social media can be a major asset to your experience. Whether it’s finding your community of “Chads,” embracing your artistic side with The Collective, or keeping up with the cursed images throughout campus, tap into UW’s various online communities, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll feel right at home.

