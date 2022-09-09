Keeping your slate clean

With the school year (and sylly week) quickly upon us, it's that time where the leaves start to change, the air starts to cool, and the assignments start to slowly pile up. We are reminded once again that back-to-school is more than just reunions and morning bars. In short, it’s time to get organized.

At the beginning of every quarter, professors lay out the class structure and timeline by highlighting short and long-term assignments. With those long-term assignments seeming so far away, students frequently believe there’s no harm in leaving them for later.

This back-to-school season, let’s drop that mentality. Long-term assignments are just as deadly as the assignment due next week, and probably worth way more.

“When you have a big assignment, try to do 30 minutes of work for it, the day it's assigned,” second-year Varun Ananth said. “You feel more motivated to work on it later on, and it doesn't seem as daunting.”

Feelings of anxiety regarding impending assignments are inevitable, but they often stem from a lack of control. Whether chronic or situational, studies show that taking control of the situation can help to alleviate the anxiety you may be feeling.

By separating the work and breaking it into smaller portions, that massive assignment doesn’t seem as ominous, and it’s inevitable deadline won’t be as looming.

That being said, it doesn’t help that as we move away from long-term assignments, we’re still harassed by everything due today, tomorrow, and the upcoming week.

“Life is unpredictable and things happen,” Milla Titova, associate teaching professor in the psychology department, said. “Try to remember to build in time for emergencies.”

Time management is your best friend when trying to get organized with both long and short-term assignments. When figuring out your timetable, sometimes simple is best.

“Try to use the tools around you,” Titova said. “Use a planner or calendar to keep track of everything reoccurring, like classes, work, or your social life.”

Not everyone wants to use a physical planner — for some using Google Calendar is the way to their heart. Others find that more advanced, customizable online alternatives like Notion are the way to go.

By utilizing a planner, you can balance your short-term assignments and still manage to find time for yourself. Scheduling your after-school social plans is just as important as your recurring courses.

As human beings we are inherently built to socialize, even the most introverted of our peers need some type of outside connection to thrive. According to the Mayo Clinic, without social relationships, our well-being starts to deteriorate. Not allowing yourself time to socialize can cause loneliness, and, in the long term, can affect your cognitive abilities, thus affecting a student's school work. Keeping a healthy work-life balance can even increase your lifespan.

Not to mention, listening to the advice of UW alumni can be a great resource when trying to find ways to create those healthy work-life relationships.

“Create a routine,” Elida Moran, director of legal affairs for T-Mobile, and UW class of ’93 said. “A framework for the day where you can find the time to take little breaks.”

Feelings of depression and anxiety are also linked to having an unorganized environment, so finding a routine, and actively pursuing your goal can give you an immediate sense of control leading to a reduction in anxiety, according to research.

To-do lists are also a great way to break into a new routine. There’s just something so satisfying about checking off a box (even if the box is just for making the to-do list). Moran suggests taking a few minutes to organize your priorities every morning.

“Sometimes just scheduling a time to do something can give you comfort and make you feel more productive,” Titova said.

There is a middle ground when creating to-do lists that is important to keep in mind. While creating a list of actions to complete can give you a sense of control, too many can also push you “beyond your ability to cope,” triggering a “fight-or-flight response,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It’s important to figure out what works best for you,” Moran said.

When preparing for the new school year, we must remember to plan ahead and be realistic with ourselves. Daily, weekly, and monthly to-do lists help you to prioritize your assignments, but also yourself. They can serve as a reminder that maybe you are doing too much, and it's OK to take a break.

Our social lives need to be just as much of a priority as our assignments. Without taking care of ourselves mentally, our overall abilities to cope, and perform throughout the school year will be harshly affected. Stress will always be an aspect of our studies, but we need to find ways to harness it just enough to keep us going, and motivate us through hard times.

When we sleep less, socialize less, and stress more, we find ourselves unable to fulfill our assignments and properly address our student responsibilities. Break the cycle by planning ahead, utilizing your calendar, making to-do lists, and practicing your time management skills.

The school year is never going to be perfect, and laziness is natural, but executing these skills can help keep your slate clean — sylly week and beyond.

And hey, reading this article may just be that first step.

Reach writer Emma Schwichtenberg at pacificwave@dailyuw.com.

