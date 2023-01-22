Ripe plum, a leather couch, woodland greens, and jasmine leaves, all bottled in a glass jar

The world feels like my oyster in the moments before bed when I come to a decision of which scent will color the rest of my night. For me, candles are far from a stranger to the intentional bedtime ritual. Whether you’re finishing up some late-night assignments, find yourself in the thick of journaling, or sitting propped up by pillows while contemplating life’s alluring mysteries, lighting your favorite candle is a simple action that can bring so much power in giving your solitude a bit more dimension.

“It makes a big difference,” third-year Fiona Jain said in regards to lighting her favorite candles. “My train of thought just feels more secure and focused. Setting aside time to be with your thoughts is important, but actually going through the motions of finding that scent and lighting that candle just helps to make your time feel all the more intentional."

Research suggests that aromatherapy is beneficial to creating a sleep-conducive environment. The sense of smell is so influential that some fragrances encourage relaxation and help people fall asleep, according to the Sleep Foundation.

If you can’t relate yet, just think about the difference sleeping in freshly laundered sheets can make. In the National Sleep Foundation’s 2012 Bedroom Poll, research suggested that smell and sleep are not only connected, but complementary to creating an enhanced sense of rest and relaxation. Clean sheets are just one example of bedtime fragrance, but an important indication that good smells can have positive effects on rest and relaxation.

Scent is an important identifier to who you are and is essential in creating that perfect sanctuary for your thoughts before laying to rest. Research shows that smell is the only active sense during sleep. It’s why curating your candle collection is a personal journey, and if you haven’t found yourself exploring this defining feature of yourself, I highly suggest you try.

I have come to appreciate how formative my candle journey has been in coming to a more refined understanding of myself. I became obsessed with this idea of "actionable calmness" because I wanted to counteract any feelings of unwanted stress. The compatible notes take better control of my mood, and is a foolproof wellness practice that I can look forward to as a sweet treat to end my nights.

Sometimes I feel puffy and light like a Panjore Lychee candle with notes of pink tartness to match my lacey white sheets. Its fragrance is sweet, but not too sweet — imagine the aeration of a bowl of freshly cut fruit.

Other times, and on more rare occasions, I’ll turn to Malin+Goetz’s Dark Rum. It’s a nice blend of deeper notes of plum and bergamot, and would blend nicely with the vintage leather couch I aspire to own.

“I love white tea,” Jain said. “I first smelled the scent at a farmer’s market, and I kid you not, the smell was phenomenal. Think of the smell of almost freshly clean linen, you know, when you take your clothes out of the laundry? But also super florally. Just really subtle and calming.”

Scent holds the power to alter moods and curate a vibe. Aside from just sitting alone in your thoughts, lighting a candle promotes feelings of calmness and serenity. I light a candle just enough to read a book, improve the quality of my midday naps, or create a temple for reflection in my late journaling hours.

Shed a new light, sit still in intimate moments, add some color to your night — this is what it’s like to sit beside your favorite candle.

