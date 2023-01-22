Wakey wakey, eggs and bakey

On an ideal morning, the sunlight from an opened window wipes the last bits of sleep from your eyes. Beyond just the faint streaks of sunlight peeking through the cracks of your blinds, softly tinting your bedroom walls, a faint trail of something buttery, velvety, and light starts to tickle your nose — it’s coming from the kitchen.

As your senses become fully awake, the aroma of a vanilla batter only intensifies as the light hum of the pan gradually grows into a loud sizzle.

“Ugh, just five more minutes,” you say to yourself as you close your eyes in an effort to find those final moments of sleep.

But when you can’t shake off the trailing scent of something yummy, all you’re met with is the picture of sitting in front of your freshly plated — and still sizzling — sunny-side-up eggs and bacon.

They’re smiling back at you from the table, and it outweighs any leftover ambition to keep stalling in bed. Your eyes haven’t just opened now — they're fully awake.

Forcing the blanket off your legs, it’s time for your full eight hours of rest to meet a celebratory toast to a new day. It’s breakfast time.

It is largely agreed that most people believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet many college students skip it. With classes, extracurricular activities, and trying to keep up with sleep, it can be hard to find the time to make breakfast before rushing out the door.

“I value sleep over breakfast, but sometimes I get into the habit of eating [breakfast],” second-year Stella Wang said. “I think that if you can fit it in [your schedule], that’s great, but if you don’t like eating in the morning, you shouldn’t force yourself to.”

According to an international study of behavior among university students, 48.1% of students eat breakfast sometimes, rarely, or never.

“I typically eat breakfast everyday,” second-year Jada Hurst said. “I usually eat some version of eggs, toast, and fruit, but a balanced breakfast doesn’t always happen as cereal or toast and jam is just more convenient. A good breakfast gives energy to last throughout the day, and overall, food just makes you happy.”

Nutritionists widely agree about the importance of breakfast to start the day off right.

“Eating breakfast is important, because it breaks the overnight fast that occurs while we are sleeping,” associate teaching professor of nutritional sciences Cristen Harris said. “Eating breakfast provides energy to the brain, skeletal muscles, digestive tract, and all the other body systems.”

Those who skip breakfast often experience more health issues such as lower physical fitness, higher blood pressure, increased risk of heart disease, and worse dietary quality. In contrast, those who do regularly eat breakfast often experience a healthier heart, better digestion, stronger bones, and improved metabolism, according to the International Food Information Council (IFIC).

“If I forget to eat or have to rush to leave, I tend to feel pretty nauseous and have a headache until I eat something,” third-year Emma Meckfessel said. “As someone who used to not eat breakfast, I can tell a huge difference in energy levels and just overall feeling ‘well’ in the mornings when I eat breakfast, especially when I have a long day of classes [and] work.”

A “balanced” breakfast includes foods from all three energy-producing macronutrients — carbohydrates, protein, and fat — and can incorporate all cultural food.

“A cup of noodle soup with vegetables and cubed tofu or an egg; hot or cold whole grain cereal, milk or yogurt, fresh fruit, and nuts or seeds sprinkled on top; cooked egg on refried beans, salsa, and shredded cheese wrapped in a tortilla; stir-fried rice with veggies and tofu, egg, chicken, fish, or meat; english muffin, bagel, bread, or toast spread with nut-butter and sliced banana on top; and more,” are some examples given by Harris.

Breakfast fuels brains for school by improving memory, concentration, test scores, attendance, and mental health, IFIC says. So, take care of your body, mind, and overall wellness. If sleep is your top priority, that’s fully understandable, but make sure to at least grab a quick snack before you head out the door to keep you full and energized — start your day off right.

After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Reach reporter Allison Schaal at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allison_schaal

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.