Become #thatgirl in five easy steps

What finally wakes me up is the ear-splitting clatter of my phone as it falls out of my bed and lands — the alarm still ringing — on my floor. I rub the grit of sleep out of my eyes and glance at the clock — only half an hour before class. I swear under my breath, rushing through my morning routine, scarfing down a granola bar before hurrying out the door.
The rest of my day runs in the same vein until I collapse into bed after midnight, feeling exhausted, anxious, and wound up from a day of constantly being behind.
I know I am not alone in neglecting basic self-care in the face of frantically trying to stay on top of my schedule, while also trying to find time to spend with my friends.
During a recent late night spent scrolling through TikTok while elbow-deep in a bag of Cheetos, I stumbled across the #thatgirl trend. According to TikTok, #thatgirl has her life together and looks cute while doing it — something I desperately wanted to become.
While every lifestyle guru had their own take on what it meant to be #thatgirl, all had similar-enough messages: encouraging viewers to wake up early, work out, drink lots of water, journal, and never forgetting to do their skincare routine.
I put together my own schedule based on this framework and followed it for a day. I started my morning at 6:30 a.m., promptly making my bed and drinking a glass of water with lemon. After hydrating, I got dressed and did yoga and meditation until 7:30 a.m.; after yoga, I showered, did my makeup, and got dressed.
For breakfast, I had oatmeal, which I decorated with the requisite slices of fruit, a sprinkle of seeds, and a drizzle of honey, because #thatgirl only eats food if it looks good on camera. After breakfast, I settled in to do some schoolwork, using a Pomodoro-inspired study timer to plan out my breaks.
At 11:30 a.m., I made lunch — a cute charcuterie plate — and drank a Coke out of a mason jar, because #thatgirl would never use a can.
At 5:30 p.m., it was time for dinner. I made pesto pasta with parmesan and cherry tomatoes. After dinner, it was already time to get ready for bed. I did my nighttime skincare routine, and then lit a few candles while doing a gratitude journal. Once I finished journaling, I read my book and went to bed at 9 p.m. sharp.
While it was fun to try a new wellness trend, I finished the day feeling just as anxious and burned out as I normally did. I loved certain parts of the #thatgirl trend, but at the end of the day, it had all the expected shortcomings of a social media wellness trend.
For one, the #thatgirl schedule provided space in my day to actually take care of myself. I ate three full, healthy meals, and took time to meditate and journal; I know that incorporating these habits into my routine would be beneficial in the long run.
However, the double-edged sword of the #thatgirl trend is that it’s designed around aesthetics. The influencers I watched on TikTok — while demolishing a full sleeve of Oreos — made smoothies that came out brilliant shades of green or pink (mine are always a slightly muddy shade of brown).
#thatgirl has a matching designer lounge set, never watches TV, and always has time to cook dinner. They fastidiously meal prep and fill neatly stacked Pyrex containers with colorful veggies and symmetrically cut fruit at the start of their weeks.
Ultimately, the #thatgirl trend suggests that if your life looks polished enough and you buy enough cute things, happiness will follow. None of this is inherently harmful, but it can distract from the reality that an aesthetically pleasing lifestyle is not a silver bullet for life’s challenges.
For one thing, the notion that there is a causal relationship between happiness and the #thatgirl lifestyle overlooks socioeconomic determinants of health vulnerability.
The 2019 Washington Environmental Health Disparities Map, a collaborative project led by the UW department of environmental & occupational health sciences, illustrates how factors like English fluency, low educational attainment, housing status, race, and transportation expenses can affect a person’s health. The working group found that poorer communities facing barriers to quality health care and education “are more often located near pollution sources,” such as facilities that emit toxic substances. Moreover, not everyone has the time, money, and mental energy to adopt comprehensive daily routines like those of the #thatgirl.
At the end of the day, wellness comes from within and doesn’t look the same for everyone. Wellness is not one size fits all, and while being #thatgirl may work for some, it didn’t for me.
Reach writer Zoe Luderman Miller at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
