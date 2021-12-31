Breaking down the 'alternative health care' market

Herbalism, or the study of plants for medicinal purposes, stems from rich histories and indigenous cultures from across the globe. A recent revival in herbalism continues to flourish in mainstream culture, and with it, the growth of the industrialization of herbal remedies.
While herbalism may be considered “unscientific” by some and completely safe by others, its practice and study takes a great wealth of knowledge from botany, horticulture, ecology, anatomy, physiology, and other fields; UW’s Medicinal Herb Garden was once used for medicinal purposes and research by the pharmacology department — however, the garden is now primarily used for public viewing.
But some mix of sustainability and the environmental movement helped spur this revival of herbalism as a way to reconnect with nature in daily life.
"That [new] motivator for people is more about feeling disconnected from their wild spaces," Natalie Hammerquist, a Seattle-based herbalist and founder of the Adiantum School of Plant Medicine, said. "It breaks what we call the green wall phenomenon."
The green wall manifests as a blanket of green that people see when they go hiking, camping, or even walking in a park, Hammerquist explained. However, herbalism requires intimate and personal interactions with individual plants; most simply, practitioners connect with plants by touching, smelling, and ingesting them. In this way, herbalism breaks down the blanket into its multitudes of interwoven threads, asking practitioners to not simply identify plants but to cultivate an understanding of how they relate to their bodies and their surroundings.
As a medicinal practice, this revival may also stem from unmet needs and insufficient care from the mainstream health care industry. Hence, the herbal industry and commercialization of herbal medicine grew as an alternative or supplement to synthetic pharmaceuticals.
Where the pharmaceutical industry follows strict regulations and clinical testing, the herbal industry legally falls under the category of "dietary supplements," resulting in less regulation and studies around the interactions and uses of plants as a powerful source of medicine. Synthesized in a lab and composed of one or few controlled chemicals, pharmaceutical drugs greatly differ from herbal remedies, which source from complex, multi-chemical substances.
Yet this common line of industrialization limits both practices by isolating their respective knowledge as opponents, rather than parts of a collective. Given that herbal medicines and pharmaceutical drugs can interact with each other, health care professionals need some understanding of both practices, but patients seeking herbal remedies and pharmaceutical drugs may have to get answers from separate professionals.
Additionally, industrialization limits both practices, as it undermines their abilities to reduce the harm inflicted by structural barriers within their institutions, because it grounds them in Western-centric, patriarchal, capitalist power structures.
Marja Eloheimo, a UW alum and professor at Evergreen State College, studied the limitations of the herbal industry and the potential of community-based herbalism — the practice of herbalism on a familial and community level.
"Community-Based Herbalism recognizes individual, social, cultural, and environmental health as fundamentally intertwined … Community-Based Herbalism can help reduce harm in healthcare due to its relational engagement with plants, place, self, and others," Eloheimo wrote in 2014.
Comparatively, sourcing herbal medicine from retailers, rather than from family or community, often decontextualizes the plant's cultural and environmental ties.
"[People] learned from their grandma who learned from their grandma and learned from her grandma — it goes back generations," Hammerquist said. "There's basically ecological knowledge in place that prevents that overharvesting from happening … but as modern people, we come in with our Instagram view of what should be happening and that's not context, that's not traditional ecological knowledge."
White sage, an herb native to Southern California, suffers from overharvesting as the growth of the herbal industry and New Age era exoticize the plant for its ties to the Native American spiritual ritual of smudging. While communities across the globe practice smoke cleansing, smudging originated from Native American communities in North America and involves a variety of plants indigenous to the local environment of any one tribe.
Still today, white sage wands — bundles of dried white sage wrapped in a thin thread — can be seen in herbal, plant, and crystal retail stores without any acknowledgement of smudging’s sacred history and context. Not only does this commercialization result in widespread cultural appropriation of smudging rituals, but it also disrupts traditional ecological knowledge, resulting in overharvesting of sage to meet demand.
"People go in and poach on public lands and take this plant," Caitlin Gilson, associate professor of herbal sciences at Bastyr University in Seattle, said. "The Native tribes down there have the right to use it for ceremonial purposes, and then we have people taking it out of that landscape and dramatically altering the habitat."
Listed as at-risk by the United Plant Savers — an herbal medicine conservation organization — white sage is not protected by any federal or state regulations in the United States, even though it's an important food source for many mammals, rodents, and birds. Yet the industrial demand for this herb burdens its ability to repopulate, especially, as Gilson told The Daily, considering its "low germination rate."
While the herbal industry removes plants from their environmental and cultural roles, practitioners of herbalism — new and experienced — can ethically practice by sourcing locally and harvesting herbs already abundant in their communities.
"[Use] the one in 20 rule,” Gilson said. “Just pick one plant out of 20 and leave the rest to propagate.”
Herbalism involves a lifelong education, from relevant fields in academia to well-established herbalists' blogs to exploring reference databases. And this education is just as personal as it is academic, as not everybody interacts and responds the same way to any one herb. Ultimately, it often involves a great deal of trial and error.
"Part of herbalism is being willing to engage in that trial and error process, and the other part of it is [to] ‘dig a little bit,’" Hammerquist said, referring to the desire to oversimplify the medicinal benefits of herbs.
For anyone turning to herbalism, it's key to remember that complex chemicals make up plants, meaning they're not designed to target a specific symptom or health condition, unlike pharmaceuticals. Yet this isn't meant to discourage people from approaching plants as a powerful source of medicine. In fact, if anything, herbalism relies on engaging with the plant as a complex, organic entity, intertwined with the health and well-being of not only the herbalist, but also its ecosystem.
A great beginner herb for those in the UW community is thyme. Besides its abundance, most recognize thyme as a common culinary herb, and cooking is a well-known method of preparation in herbalism because food is medicine. All parts of thyme — from the flowers to the leaves to the shoots — are edible, and it's easily infused in honey or prepared as a tea. Many herbalists recognize thyme for its antiseptic and antioxidant properties, often using it to treat respiratory issues, digestive disorders, and more.
When beginning to explore the path of an herbalist in daily life, it takes years to cultivate a knowledge and relationship with herbs for those disconnected from ancestral traditions. At the same time, drawing on herbalist traditions strengthens that connection and can enhance a person’s cultural identity as they find their place in their local environment.
Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist
