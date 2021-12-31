Huskies vs. Hangovers

There are few things that feel more pitiful than waking up for work or school after a night out and feeling like a bus ran over you, therefore dashing any hope of being productive that day. Luckily, at a university with more than 48,000 students, there are some experts in the craft of hangovers, so with all my journalistic expertise, I tried my hardest to hunt them down and steal their secrets.
By this, I mean I stood on campus and stopped random people, hoping they were better at navigating hangovers than I am. These are my favorites of their hangover hacks, as well as a few of their truly unfortunate stories. If you don’t want to be caught hanging upside down on a rock wall at the IMA while simultaneously grappling with a violent hangover like one of the Huskies I interviewed, stick around.
Let’s start with the basics: as unfortunate as it may be, we all know throwing up, rallying, or whatever you call it, is a killer way to get alcohol out of your system and save yourself some pain in the morning. The first person I chatted with said that throwing up before going to sleep is the way to go so that you can wake up with that bummer out of the way.
While we’re talking about bedtime, keep track of your schedule for the next day and make sure you’re getting enough sleep. One student told me a story about going to sleep and immediately waking up to their alarm with no memory of going to bed and then hopping on the bus for class still trashed. While I admire their dedication, get your sleep so you don’t have to grind while you’re still drunk.
And of course, drink your water. I know I don’t need to elaborate — you know this. Bring your water bottle to the party and stay hydrated friends.
On the topic of liquids, a few students I spoke with recommended their favorite hangover drinks. First, Pedialyte and its heavy punch of electrolytes is never a bad idea after brutalizing your organs with whatever concoction you ingested last night, and one of my interviewees swore by it.
On their way back to Greek Row, a mysterious soul put me on to Powerade, specifically the blue one. I asked if the blue one had special powers, and they assured me that it has to be blue — although they also told me that continuing to drink alcohol works as well, so take that as you will. I guess you can’t get hungover if you’re still drunk, so maybe they’re onto something.
Naturally, if you’re feeling up to eating, it’s critical to munch on something that is going to improve your condition, not worsen it. The number one food-related hack I heard in my investigation was to get yourself some ramen or pho. Lucky for you, Seattle is stacked to the brim with fantastic restaurants, so hit up your favorite and get yourself a fat bowl of spicy ramen or pho. I heard this advice multiple times, so it must be foolproof, right?
But if you’re at all like me, all you care about the morning after an alcohol-fueled adventure is breakfast. Bread as a hangover cure may be a myth, but one of the students I interviewed claimed it worked the best for them and really soaked up all that leftover alcohol in their system. I was also recommended chocolate chip pancakes, which you could potentially prep ahead of time to ease the pain of cooking in the morning.
Or, go score a nice McDonald’s breakfast if you’re awake in time, because one of our interviewees loved nothing more than a good McDonald’s breakfast to beat a hangover. I can personally recommend their hash browns — those things do not mess around.
Potentially the weirdest but also most refreshing snack advice I got was grapefruit. One student said that grapefruit packs a sharp flavor that doesn’t make them want to throw up, which is a must for hangover food. But not all fruits are created equal, because the student’s friend woke up hungover one day with a desperate need for watermelon and ate a whole melon for breakfast. They did not recommend it.
Once you’re rehydrating and eating, maybe it’s time to get some fresh air or take a shower. I was told that going on a walk when you wake up is a great way to feel a bit better, and as the owner of a dog who has to do that anyway, I can vouch. It’s brutal to get up, but the fresh air works wonders. Of course you probably feel disgusting, so if you’d rather sit in the shower and vomit for an hour like one of our lovely interviewees once did, no one is judging you.
Weirdly enough, multiple people told me that planes and hangovers do not mix, so keep that in your back pocket just in case. If that warning is not enough, take it from this investigation’s best story: a student woke up violently hungover ten minutes before they hopped into a car to get to the airport, threw up in the airport, and then flew to surprise their mom on Mother’s Day. They also did not recommend it.
Potentially my favorite hangover hack I learned was to create a hangover tradition. One student I spoke with eats ramen with their best friend and sleeps for the rest of the day. Another gets an extra large, extra spicy pho from PhoShizzle on the Ave every Sunday.
Whatever your prerogative, coming up with a set survival tactic for hangover days is a fantastic idea, and potentially a great way to bond with your friends who watched you vomit on a frat lawn last night. Above all, take care of yourself and your body however feels right, and feel absolutely no shame for deleting a day of your existence to recover from a wild night.
