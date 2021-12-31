The design aesthetics behind minimalist makeup

In Glossier’s new Capitol Hill digs, Seattlites are transported to a minimalist's wonderland. Stepping past the outer brick walls and the line that snakes beyond the entrance, visitors find themselves in an open space that emits a pale pink glow from every corner. Gridded tiling scales the floors and walls, and rippled countertops hold an array of exquisitely designed products, which wrap the store’s perimeter to frame the mossy fern sculpture that sits at the store’s heart.
With so many products to choose from, the store still manages to exude uniformity and tidiness, something I could only dream of for my own bathroom counter. It made me wonder, ‘Could the addition of a sleek new mascara clean up the look of my makeup drawer? Could a new milky jelly cleanser spruce up my old bathroom counter?’
With such perfect packaging and clean designs, how could I not fall victim to the boy brow and moon masks I didn’t even know I needed?
If any company is capable of integrating careful design into every aspect of their brand, it’s Glossier; but they aren’t the only ones doing it. Over the past decade, minimalism has broken into the beauty and skincare industry like never before. With the emergence of popular beauty brands like Kosas, Supergoop, Milk Makeup, and The Ordinary, there is no doubt that the trendiest beauty brands are strung together by a common thread of minimalist aesthetics and product design.
“There’s a certain aesthetic of clean packaging, and when all of these products are lined up, they have a cohesive look,” Sai Kukkadapu, a third-year interaction design student, said. “They work well together.”
Understanding how minimalism found its way to the center stage of the beauty industry requires a deeper understanding of its design philosophy. As opposed to its convoluted expressionist counterpart, the minimalist art movement emphasized art being seen in its purest form, representing ideas of truth and vulnerability.
These virtues have translated seamlessly into the beauty industry. When something is minimal, it is spared or stripped to its most essential form. As the beauty industry shifted, makeup became more than just a means to cover up unwanted blemishes and pushed more toward a focus on healthy skin care.
This is perhaps when we first saw minimalism in the beauty industry really take root, with the rise in the importance of treating your skin at its barest, most vulnerable form.
Read it in Glossier’s motto “Skin first. Makeup second,” or The Ordinary’s “Clinical formulations with integrity.” With new beauty trends, hacks, and tricks, this industry has consumers hooked, layering on the newest products and concoctions in the hopes of achieving perfect, glass-like skin.
However, this may have blurred the line between desire and necessity. Design is an important first impression, and the minimalist aesthetic seems to be an avenue that brands are embracing to translate these core values to the public. Or, from a more cynical perspective, to capitalize on their perceived transparency.
“It just feels more honest,” Kukkadapu said. “When I see the packaging, let's say of Glossier or The Ordinary, I can gather exactly what it is from the title. There aren't a lot of extra frills that will cloud my judgment — I know exactly what I’m purchasing and what it's going to do for my skin. It feels more efficient, and that’s what really draws me in.”
While there are complex intricacies in the formulaic research of products, to the customer’s eye, a minimalist packaging echoes ideas of ease and effortless beauty. If expressionism is gaudy and elaborate, minimalist art is for everyone to participate in, as it takes away complex metaphors few would understand. The philosophy of minimalism encourages designers to express the essence of what is needed, getting rid of any excess details or information.
“It feels less like you’re being explicitly advertised to and more like each of these products are blank slates that can suit just about anyone’s needs,” Naomi Pleasure-Park, a second-year design student, said. “These companies each have their own aesthetics.”
Though many of these companies tend to employ sans serif fonts like Arial or Helvetica — as opposed to the cold and academic Times New Roman — and white or transparent packaging, their branding styles “share many motifs that make for similar effects,” according to Pleasure-Park.
“This strategy lets the products speak for themselves, [as] opposed to leaning on empty terminology, punchy graphics, and bright colors common in drugstore brands,” Pleasure-Park said.
Beyond serving as a method to differentiate products on a shelf, good design is integral to functionality. Kukkadapu explained that design, at its best, requires a deep understanding of human interactions.
“This often involves a lot of research, seeing what that problem space is and designing to solve it,” Kukkadapu said. “When it comes to design, we’re taking into account the psychology of people’s emotions, people’s feelings. Instead of looking at design on its own, we’re seeing how the design works when people are involved.”
Perhaps the idea behind minimalist beauty is that we all crave something simple, easy, and beautiful. While contouring, baking, and highlighting are fun, amateur makeup artists like myself also want to feel included in the makeup story. Savvy marketing strategies and design concepts reassure the most casual of makeup and skincare users that there is a place for us among the crowded field of multistep skincare routines and makeup tutorials.
Whether it be in the look of an effortlessly arrayed and aesthetically pleasing skincare collection, or the simplicity of dabbing on a glob of your favorite serum before heading out the door, minimalism has grown beyond just an art movement, finding its way into the smallest parts of our daily routines. Perfect skin, beauty, and good looks — skincare and makeup brands promise us that they’re all attainable.
Whether there’s any merit to those promises is a whole other question, but by recognizing how we’re being communicated to and approached by brands, we as consumers can become more informed shoppers and caretakers of our skin.
Reach contributing writer Erin Kim at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eringracekim
