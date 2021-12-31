Wading through the endless stream of ‘perfect’ skincare products

The world of skincare is cluttered with a variety of different products, each claiming to be the miracle cure you’ve long been searching for. Yet how many of these products are really necessary — and does it really cost $400 to cure your dry skin?
Given the popularity of short-form content that rapidly presents new products with little room for explanation, sorting through skincare options can feel overwhelming. Caring for your skin can often feel like a hobby, one that requires hours of research and an understanding of different chemical names that most people simply do not have.
During quarantine, many people became more interested in skincare. Creators on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram have set out to “teach” people how to improve their overall looks, while also subliminally promoting their own products.
“I really got into [skincare] during quarantine, I had nothing to do, so I started searching for that stuff,” Abbey Lehn, a second-year, said. “And then [watching] YouTube over quarantine, I tried to make this super complex routine with all these acids and all these different active ingredients. In reality, I found what works for me is one active ingredient and then just a lot of hydration.”
In the past few years, many different brands have expanded their lines, adding a variety of products that claim to do amazing things for your skin. This can make finding a skincare process that works for you difficult; it can be easy to feel lost and overwhelmed by the variety of products, treatment concerns, and methods.
“I see a lot of people signing up for 10 and 12-step skincare [routines], and then they get really burned out, they're tired, and they're kind of disappointed,” Kendra Bergstrom, a dermatologist at UW Medicine, said. “And they've also spent a lot of money on products.”
In reality, a good skincare routine can be very simple, Bergstrom explained.
“It's kind of boring, but the most important thing most of us need is a sunblock in the morning,” Bergstrom said. “Then at night, we want something with vitamin A or something with retinol to keep our pores small and pimples away.”
Multistep skincare routines are very common in the internet world of skincare. Companies market their products as miracles that will fix every single “problem” that a person may have with their skin. When someone is struggling with acne and wants to take better care of their face, the most involved skincare routines often seem like a necessary solution.
But often, combining all the products on these lists yields disappointing results.
“A lot of people are trying to buy a whole bunch of different things, and sometimes when you add so many things together, sometimes they can cancel one another out or you’re duplicating products,” Lisa Maier, a dermatologist at UW Medicine, said. “And you’re spending a lot of money while potentially irritating your skin, so less is really more.”
It is also often easier to find products from “drugstore brands” that work just as well as the pricey, luxury alternatives.
“[My favorite cleanser] lasts me maybe like six to eight months, and it was like $30 for that, like a bottle,” Bellamie Sy, a fourth-year, said. “Totally worth it. So I would say Cetaphil is something that I like, that's worth it. All my face stuff is pretty cheap. [I also use] The Ordinary’s serum –– even though serums are not necessary –– and it’s only $10.”
When looking for skincare advice, Bergstrom suggests that students look at reputable sources such as the American Academy of Dermatology and even dermatologists on YouTube, rather than skincare company websites or unsourced lists.
Maier also noted that many of the popular products online are cosmeceuticals, which do not have to go through as extensive of a research process to be sold over the counter. Bergstrom also noted that for a product to be FDA approved, it does not need to be guaranteed to work. For Maier, this means it is often safer to purchase an item that has been tested and studied rigorously.
While skincare should be a healing process — and a way to recharge your batteries and make yourself feel better — spending copious amounts of money on something that does not work may have the opposite effect. However, expensive products have an allure that makes us think that they will be the solution to the problems we have with our skin.
It’s easy to see a bottle of snail mucin, a complicated-sounding peptide, or an expensive cream, and believe that it is the perfect item simply because of its steep price tag.
“In the range of cosmeceuticals, there is just not a lot of really hard data,” Maier said. “So it is really hard to compare a lot of these products because we just don’t have studies looking [at them]. So is that $400 snail mucin that you buy from Korea really going to be that much better than your CeraVe that you buy over the counter? We just don’t have those kinds of head-to-head studies.”
With the influence of social media on our lives becoming more prevalent by the day, it is easy to see expensive products and believe that they will be the cure for all our skin insecurities. However, these products are often not the ones that will best suit our skin.
“Fancy isn't always the best,” Sy said. “Just because something looks flashy and expensive and works for one person [doesn’t mean it’s perfect] –– sometimes it's just good to go with the basics.”
It is also important to know how to tell when something works for your skin. In trying to find skincare that works best for you, it can be hard to know when something is actually working; Bergstrom’s number one rule is to avoid anything that feels like it is burning your skin.
“I think that we should listen to our skin and listen to our bodies, if something makes the skin sting or burn, it's not a good fit,” Bergstrom said. “So just return it — it doesn't matter if it's expensive, your skin is saying, ‘I don't like this.’ And I've had people say, ‘I thought because it was burning, it was working.’ You can get effectiveness without burning.”
If your acne continues to worsen, contacting a dermatologist or your regular doctor is always an option rather than having to wade through the world of skincare alone.
“I just want people to feel happy in their own skin tone and not make their lives too complicated,” Bergstrom said. “I want them to enjoy their beautiful skin in college.”
