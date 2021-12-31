Working for well-being: A fine line between competition and student-athlete wellness

At first, Alex Lalor didn’t know she was hurt.
A longtime rower, Lalor had dealt with “bad knees” for years, brushing off the discomfort as part of her everyday life. During the fall of 2019, she would wake up at 4 a.m., head down to the water for practice, spend all morning with her teammates, eat, go to class, nap, and then head back to the water for practice.
But just days into her college career — and by the end of the second practice — Lalor wasn’t able to walk.
Two weeks into the quarter, her trainer asked her to bring in her old MRI scans, which she had taken when her knee began to hurt in high school.
“He said, ‘Well, you actually have a completely torn through meniscus,’” Lalor, now a junior, recalled.
An uncommon injury for rowers, Lalor wasn’t expecting to have a knee issue, hoping it was just a weird pain that could heal on its own. She later found out it had the potential to end her rowing career, setting her time on the team — and at UW — on a completely different path.
Lalor talked about rowing injuries casually, noting that athletes get used to being hurt, playing through it, and focusing on recovery. When she got the news about her knee, she had already been playing through rib issues and was constantly sick. According to Lalor, this kind of behavior was common on the team.
“It’s from the excessive movement, basically,” Lalor said about rib injuries. “Especially if you’re a walk-on, because it’s a movement you’ve never done before, and then it’s like two-a-days every single day.”
The pressure to perform even when not feeling well can produce a mostly unspoken culture of stress and secrecy, making it difficult to take time off to recover from injuries for fear of losing your spot on the team.
Wellness is key to any athletes’ performance and happiness. There are trainers and nutritionists to help athletes stay healthy, but a culture of pushing through the pain often creates a barrier to complete well-being.
“[It was recommended that I] get steroid shots, but I didn’t want to do that, because sophomore year is a lot more important than freshman year is,” Lalor said. “Because if you don’t make a certain time, you get kicked off the team, so I wanted to get it done with.”
Lalor also spoke to the physical and mental strain injury can put on athletes.
She decided to get knee surgery, after which she debated going through months of rehabilitation and physical therapy just for a shot at returning to the team. Eventually, Lalor decided she would fall behind, and was unsure if she wanted to attempt to keep up with the competition anymore.
A year out of rowing and still dealing with rib pain, Lalor has had to pave the way for a new college experience. Now with enough free time, she has changed her major to architecture and joined a sorority, hoping to fill her schedule and find new passions.
For athletes such as Lalor, the road to recovery and a new identity go hand in hand. Now, like all former student-athletes, she navigates a different life for the first time, hoping to find fulfillment and passions beyond her former sport.
“It’s been hard,” Lalor said. “It was my whole identity, [and] I’ve had to find a new one.”
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
